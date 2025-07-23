iOS 26 Beta 4 Is Out, and Liquid Glass Is Back in Full Effect

Apple has just rolled out the fourth and arguably the final developer beta for iOS 26, and it brings back the “Glass” in Liquid Glass after popular demand. This is a significant update and brings a lot of polish to your iPhone, so here’s everything new included in iOS 26 developer beta 4.

New Changes in iOS 26 Developer Beta 4

In the last iOS 26 Developer Beta 3, Apple toned down the glassy effect, which disappointed many people and they started wondering whether the company is ditching the glass motif. Thankfully, Liquid Glass is in full swing and back in beta 4, as you can see in the tab bars, menu items, Control Center, and notification shade.

The elements in the background interact and morph the same way as Apple showcased during its WWDC presentation. Moreover, it feels a lot fluid compared to the last three updates. Somehow, text readability on Liquid Glass has also improved, especially in the lock screen, since the background gets a darker tint as you scroll up your notifications.

Moreover, there’s a new dynamic wallpaper, which is available under the iOS 26 wallpaper category, which was previously called, just “iOS”.

The Camera app has received a subtle icon change. It is very minor but the bezels around the lens have been trimmed down. The iOS 26 beta 4 update also shows a new informational splash screen. This seems to be in preparation for the public beta, introducing the new layout for those unfamiliar.

Notification summaries for news and updates are back and you can now summarize your news stories again. Apple turned off this Apple Intelligence feature following reports of inaccuracies. It also received a ton of backlash from media companies and the public for the same.

Finally, the Phone app has updated settings to manage calls from unknown numbers. You can either choose to never silence unknown calls, ask reason for calling, or silence all calls.

So, these are all the new changes found in the latest iOS 26 developer beta 4. At this point, most of the major iOS 26 features are already out. The upcoming public beta is likely going to focus on improving performance and stability. So while we wait for the public build, let us know what you think about this new update in the comments below.