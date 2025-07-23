Home > News > Breaking Bad Fans, Rejoice! Creators of the Popular TV Show Are Cooking up Another Project at Apple TV+

Aparna Ukil
Breaking Bad
Whenever someone says they want to watch something with good character development, I don’t hesitate to recommend Breaking Bad to them. The television show has been one of the best crime dramas, featuring a perfect narrative, unpredictable twists, iconic performances, and more. So, when Apple+ locked a deal with Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan in 2022, every fan was overwhelmed. We now have a new update regarding the unnamed television series.

Apple TV+ recently posted an image on its official X account with the caption, ‘Happiness is Contagious.’ So, what is this all about? Unfortunately, no information is available yet about the project’s name or release date. For the time being, the only information we have is that it will star Better Call Saul’s acclaimed actress Rhea Seehorn in the lead role.

Apple TV+ has also started a countdown on its YouTube channel, with no major information provided. Therefore, we can expect to receive a first teaser or a release date/window along with the official title of the new project when the timer ends after two days.

Breaking Bad has been one of the most acclaimed crime drama television shows of all time, so coming from its creator, the new series won’t be a disappointment. To support this, we have a statement from Deadline, which states that when Gilligan pitched the idea to multiple networks and platforms, each one of them wanted to add the series to their extensive library. This means something massive is coming our way.

The entire thing seems intriguing, right? So, why waste time? Head to the Apple TV+ countdown on YouTube and bookmark it so that you don’t miss out on the anticipated revelation.

Aparna Ukil

