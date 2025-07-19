These 8 Brand-New Emojis Are Heading to Your iPhone Soon

Get ready to welcome a set of 8 new emojis to your conversations, as the Unicode Consortium has announced the next batch. The new emojis are set to land on your iPhones with the iOS 26 update, and Android phones with an upcoming update.

This announcement comes on the occasion of World Emoji Day. Every year, the Unicode Consortium receives suggestions to add new emojis. Those submissions are then reviewed and voted on by the group before they are officially released.

Tech giants like Google, Apple, and Microsoft then adapt this new set of emojis to their particular keyboards and operating systems. With that, here are all the new emojis announced as part of Unicode 17.0:

Apple Core

Ballet Dancers

Distorted Face

Fight Cloud

Hairy Creature

Orca

Trombone

Treasure Chest

Image Credit: Unicode

If we are talking specifically about Apple, they will modify these new emojis to match the design language. While Apple typically takes its time to add new emojis to its operating systems, it is possible that this new batch might be included in the initial release of the iOS 26 update.

In case, these new emojis don’t arrive in the initial release, they might be added with an incremental update like iOS 26.1 or 26.2. It’s worth noting that Apple pushed out the last batch of emojis with the iOS 18.4 update. If you don’t have the patience to wait for iOS 26, you can create your own custom emojis using Genmoji.

Google may also add these new emojis as part of the upcoming Android 16 QPR1 update when it comes out officially for Pixel devices. In the meantime, let us know what you think about these new emojis in the comments below.