LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner: Remove Background Noise With This Incredible AI-Powered Tool

LALAL.AI, one of the leading vocals and music source separation service companies, launched its new Voice Cleaner tool recently. It is an AI-powered tool that can eliminate background noise from media files within seconds. It’s a great voice extraction service, particularly for journalists, musicians, streamers, and transcribers. So if you are interested in learning more about its AI algorithms, features, pricing, etc., dive into our detailed review of LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner. We have also mentioned instructions on how to use LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner to remove background noise and enhance the voice for greater clarity.

Eliminate Noise With LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner (2022)

Discover the best features of LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner and learn how to use the service to remove background noise from media files. You can also check out the price plans and compare them, in accordance with your needs.

LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner Best Features

Excellent AI-Powered Algorithm

LALAL.AI is one of the leading companies to offer an excellent voice-extracting algorithm that nearly removes the entire background noise and enhances voice clarity. The AI algorithm has been developed by LALAL.AI’s in-house development team, and it excels at every count. The algorithm used here is on par with LALAL.AI’s top-notch Phoenix neural network that is used for stem separation.

I tested LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner’s AI-powered algorithm, and it surprised me with the results. Here is my voice recording in heavy traffic with lots of background noise. Original Recording

And here is the output I got after processing the audio with LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner tool in the Normal setting. You can choose Mild or Aggressive, based on your preference.

Voice cleaned with LALAL.AI

As you can infer from the above audio samples, the AI algorithm of LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner is fantastic. It effortlessly canceled most of the harsh background noise and enhanced my voice to deliver greater clarity, even in the normal setting. The best part is that, despite using the free service, it was able to process the audio within a few seconds. That means there’s no server slowdown for free users, and the processing is equally fast for them.

And with the batch upload feature (available only to paid users), you can process and remove noise from several audio clips pretty fast. In addition, for premium subscribers, the service offers a Fast Processing Queue to quickly reduce noise from a large swathe of audio files.

Supports Multiple Media Formats

The LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner supports a number of audio and video formats, which include MP3, OGG, WAV, FLAC, AVI, MP4, MKV, AIFF, and AAC. The tool has you covered for almost all the mainstream media formats. No need to convert the video file to audio format to reduce unwanted noise. LALAL.AI’s Voice Cleaner can do it all in a simple manner without any added complexity.

Large Upload Size

If you are worried about the upload size of media files, well, worry not. LALAL.AI’s Voice Cleaner allows you to upload files up to 2GB in size, which is more than enough for most users. In addition, under the base plan, you can upload 1,000 minutes of media files, and it can go up to 5,000 minutes for the top-tier plan (paid plan prices shared below).

Download Stem Files

The best part about LALAL.AI’s Voice Cleaner tool is that it allows paid members to download Stem files as well. You can split audio into distinct sections with voice, noise, and secondary voice — all isolated into separate fragments.

If you are splitting a music file, it can split the song into usable segments like vocals, bass, drums, etc. Basically, you will get access to all the distinct sounds in an audio file. Isn’t that amazing? You can then proceed to use any of them as samples for your next hit single.

Integration Into Business Environments

If you run an online service, website, or application and need a high-quality voice cleaning service, LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner is an apt choice for your needs. Under the business package, it offers an API that you can easily integrate into your service. The client just needs to upload the files, and all the processing and splitting are done on LALAL.AI’s server.

Apart from that, it offers you complete privacy and security for all uploaded content. You can access the isolated stems and track the upload limit from your management panel. And if you want more minutes, you can scale the network based on your needs as well. Not to mention, you will get premium support from LALAL.AI to optimize and improve the whole operation.

How to Use LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner Online Tool

As mentioned above, LALAL.AI has developed an effortless web service to quickly reduce noise from media files. So you don’t need to install an app or configure your OS to use the service. Simply open the website on your computer or mobile, upload your files, and you are done! On that note, let’s go ahead and learn how to use the service to get a crystal-clear voice recording.

1. Open the LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner website on your computer or mobile.

2. After that, click on “Select Files” and choose the audio file. You can also select the Processing level – Mild, Normal, or Aggressive – from the options under the upload button. Note that, for free users, it allows the upload of 5 minutes of audio recordings. Premium users start with a 1,000 minutes time limit.

3. Now, sit back and relax. Within a few seconds, your media file will be processed, and you will be able to listen to the clean recording immediately. In addition, you can also listen to the isolated noise. If you are a paying user, you can also download the noise files on your device. That was easy, right?

LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner: Pricing

LALAL.AI offers a free service for users who want to try its voice cleaning and noise separation service. It won’t cost you anything, and you don’t need to add a card to use the free service. However, the time is limited to 5 minutes only. As for premium plans, here are the pricing details. Plan Price Number of Minutes Upload Size Limit per File Fast Processing Queue Stem Download Batch Upload Starter $0 10 minutes 50MB No No No Plus pack $30 300 minutes 2GB Yes Yes Yes Lite pack $15 90 minutes 2GB Yes Yes Yes Master $100 1,000 minutes 2GB Yes Yes Yes Premium $200 3,000 minutes 2GB Yes Yes Yes Enterprise $300 5,000 minutes 2GB Yes Yes Yes

Cancel Unwanted Noise With LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner

So this is all you need to know about LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner, its best features, and pricing plans. In my usage, the service turned out to be excellent. If you are a journalist and want to remove noise from interview recordings, LALAL.AI’s Voice Cleaner is an excellent tool at your disposal. The same applies to streamers, transcribers, and musicians. If you liked the service, you can buy the premium plan from our link below.

Check Out LALAL.AI Voice Cleaner