Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Is Going on a Two-Week Break

Spoiler Warning: This article includes spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 261 and 262. So, please proceed with caution.

The Shinjuku Showdown arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga seems to be in its final stages with Gojo coming back from the grave, albeit in an unexpected way. While the final showdown between Gojo and Sukuna has been elevated to a higher stage, the manga is hit with a minor setback.

As revealed alongside JJK chapter 262 spoilers, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is going on a two-week hiatus. Why, you ask?

In chapter 261, Yuta took control of Gojo’s body, giving the Jujutsu sorcerers some hope to defeat the King of Curses. While we patiently await the release of Chapter 262, which arrives on 9th June later this week, the spoilers have confirmed that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be a two-week break.

This sudden break is due to creator Gege Akutami’s unexpected illness, for which he has chosen to take time off to take care of his health. Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break for 2 weeks starting next week with Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #29 due to the author’s sudden illness.



Series should resume in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31. pic.twitter.com/W5C8FCI5HN— Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 6, 2024

All fans are well aware of how health issues affect the workflow of their favorite mangaka from time to time. We wish Akutami sensei a speedy recovery and hope to see JJK back in action with manga chapter 263 on June 30th in Shonen Jump Issue #31.