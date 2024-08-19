Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Confirmed to End in 5 Chapters

I believe everyone will agree with me when I say, we weren’t ready for this! Merely a couple of weeks after the My Hero Academia manga ending, the supernatural action manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, by Gege Akutami has been confirmed to officially end soon.

In the latest Shonen Jump Press video on YouTube, it has been confirmed that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will conclude in the next five chapters.

JJK chapter 266 was just released yesterday in Weekly Shonen Jump. And today, we have learned that chapter 271, releasing on Monday, September 30, 2024, will be the final one. 【#呪術廻戦 完結まであと5話】



『呪術廻戦』は9月30日（月）発売の

週刊少年ジャンプ44号で最終回を迎えます



最終第271話まで、応援よろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/dkOwjyb9XQ— 呪術廻戦【公式】 (@jujutsu_PR) August 19, 2024

The manga’s creator, Gege Akutami, has released an official statement thanking his supporters. He said, “The story will finally come to its end in 5 more chapters. It’s thanks to all of your support and cooperation, dear readers, that I have been able to conclude the series the way I wanted to. Thank you! I’m working really hard to make a satisfactory final chapter (maybe) to as many ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ readers as possible. Everyone, please bear with me!!”

Jujutsu Kaisen was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for more than six years. The first chapter was released on March 5, 2018, and the final chapter will be released on September 30, 2024.

The JJK manga first made me adore some of its most powerful and charismatic characters and then took them all away quickly like the wind blowing out candles at a shrine. I don’t wish to give out any spoilers here, but I’m looking forward to how Akutami sensei wraps up the story.

Will Sukuna finally meet his end? Does Japan get destroyed due to the [SPOILER] merger? We will soon find out all the answers, or maybe not as five chapters are not enough to plug all the loopholes and storylines.

this story is developing…