Jio Introduces Recharge Plans with 3 Months of Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

It’s IPL season and Jio has introduced four new cricket prepaid plans that offer a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar for three months to users. The lowest-priced plan will cost users Rs 151 and goes up to Rs 783, depending upon what suits users the best. Here’s a look at the details.

New Jio Cricket Plans Detailed

The Rs 151 is a data add-on pack, which offers 8GB of data and doesn’t have a validity of its own. That means it depends on the validity of an existing unlimited plan.

The Rs 333 prepaid plan includes 1.5GB of data a day, 100 SMS a day, and unlimited calls. The plan has a validity of 28 days. Users will get access to Disney+ Hotstar’s mobile subscription, which other costs Rs 49 a month. Hence, it would help people save around Rs 149 for 90 days. Additionally, there’s access to the Jio apps like JioCloud, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSecurity.

The Rs 583 prepaid plan is similar to the Rs 333 plan, except it comes with increased validity of 56 days. Lastly, the Rs 783 prepaid plan, on the other hand, has a validity of 84 days. All these new plans are now live on the Jio website and the MyJio app too.

In order to activate the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, users will have to choose any of the aforementioned plans. Once done, just head to the Disney+ Hotstar app and sign in with the same Jio number. Enter the OTP received and it’s done!

In related news, Jio recently introduced JioFiber postpaid plans, which come without any entry cost. Hence, users will get the Internet Box (Gateway Router), the Set-Top Box, and installation without any additional costs. These plans start from Rs 399 and go up to Rs 3,999. So, will you go for the new Jio Cricket plans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.