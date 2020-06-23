While most of us are working from home to contain the spread of coronavirus, having an uninterrupted network connection has become a necessity rather than a luxury. However, it appears like telecom giant Reliance Jio’s broadband service Jio Fiber is facing significant downtime.

As per Down Detector’s data, the most affected regions include Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida. Although the company has acknowledged the outage, the exact reason for the downtime remains unknown so far. What’s surprising is that Jio Fiber’s Internet services have been affected for close to 24 hours, since yesterday afternoon.

“Some of our JioFiber customers experienced service issues in certain cities in North India. Other Jio customers across India continue to avail our services. We regret the inconvenience faced by our valued customers in some areas,” a Reliance Jio spokesperson told PTI.

Several users took to Twitter to share their plight and seek technical feedback. However, from the looks of it, the issue still seems to be prevalent at the time of writing this article. In fact, some users say that internet services in Jio Fiber are down for the last 24 hours.

@JioCare Hi Team Jio, i am trying to contact your support Team but not getting any response and when tried on live chat im again not getting any response se. My internet is down from past 2 hours and since it is Work from home going on i can't work at all — Ajay Singh (@ajay_singh1992) June 22, 2020

@JioCare jio fiber service in our area (overseas Apartment, Sector 50, Noida) is not working for the last 24 hours.. There is no customer support or service in our area..

Can you please help us out.. — Kamal Joshi (@kamaljoshi26) June 23, 2020

Jio’s customer support seems to be giving generic responses to the situation. The support team is asking users their JioFiber ID, mobile number, and color of the LED shown in the router (red in this case) in an attempt to resolve the problem. In addition, given the current restrictions imposed due to the lockdown, the customer support is unable to schedule engineer visits, as can be seen in the tweet below.

Could you pls, why I paied for? 1. Internet service

2. Call to CC & rised the same issue 10-15 times(and you guys just update the last one to reduce the no.)

3. Waste time & money

4. Talk to a nonsence on calls, who never know anything except one, open a ticket and ask for wait. pic.twitter.com/vm38XkPNS3 — Gulshan kumar (@kumargulshan80) June 22, 2020

Considering the magnitude of the problem, we expect the company to take effective measures to fix connectivity issues at the earliest. Are you also facing issues with Jio Fiber’s services in your area? Let us know in the comments below. We will update the article once the company fixes the connectivity woes.