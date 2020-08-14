Reliance Jio is offering up to 140 days of free data and Jio-to-Jio voice calls to customers buying its JioFi 4G wireless hotspot device. It is part of the company’s Independence Day offer, and is available on three available JioFi plans. The 4G router has a price-tag of Rs. 1,999 and is available at Reliance Digital outlets as well as on the company’s official website.

Coming to the available plans, the most affordable one of the lot costs Rs. 199, while the two other plans are priced at Rs. 249 and Rs. 349, respectively. The Rs. 199 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days, while the Rs. 249 plan comes with 2GB of data per day for 56 days. Recharging with the Rs. 349 plan, meanwhile, will get you 3GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days.

To get the ‘free’ benefits, customers will have to recharge with a further Rs. 99 for ‘Jio Prime’ membership. It will bring unlimited on-net voice calls, 1000 minutes of off-net calling and 100 national SMSes per day and extend the validity period for your recharge to 168 days overall. The amount of data on offer will depend on the base plan, which means you’ll get either 1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB of high-speed data per day for the full 168-day period depending on your recharge.

So basically, if you recharge with the Rs. 199 plan (plus Rs. 99 for Jio Prime), you’ll get to enjoy the benefits for an additional 140 days (28+140=168), but you’ll be limited to only 1.5GB of high-speed data per day. For the Rs. 249 recharge, you’ll get 2GB daily data for an additional 112 days (56+112=168), while the Rs. 349 recharge will get you 3GB of data for 84 additional days (84+84=168).