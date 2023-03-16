Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro with Ultra-Fast Charging Goes on Sale from March 27th

Jackery announced two portable solar generators under its Pro lineup at CES 2023. Alongside the Explorer 1500 Pro that we talked about last month, Jackery unveiled the Solar Generator 3000 Pro, which is its most innovative portable solar generator to date. It comes with all the cool and new technologies and charges rapidly. The interesting thing here is that Jackery has managed to keep the design compact and lightweight despite all the new features, so its portability is a huge factor.

That said, a couple of months after the announcement, the company has finally revealed when the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro and the Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station goes on sale. This solar generator will officially be available starting March 27th, but there’s a surprise in store for interested buyers. Jackery is running an Early Bird deal on Solar Generator 3000 Pro models to celebrate its official launch.

So, for those looking to adopt the green lifestyle or have a backup in case of emergencies, let’s first learn about the key features of Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro. Then, we will shed light on the sale price details, early bird sale discounts and offers, and more.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro Announced

The Ultimate Power Master

The highlight of the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro is its fast solar-charging capability. With six 200W SolarSaga panels, you can easily charge the power station in just 3 to 4 hours. That’s amazing, right? To put things into perspective, charging the power station from the wall outlet takes nearly 2.5 hours, and the solar charging on this power station is comparable and indeed quite fast.

And here, we are talking about charging a battery as large as 3,024Wh. In summation, the Jackery 3000 Pro solar generator can produce 8,500Wh of energy in a single day. It can last up to five days during an emergency or an outdoor adventure trip. Apart from that, it offers 3,000W of AC output and can power anything you want.

High-Tech Cooling System

One of the reasons why the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro charges so efficiently is because of a high-tech cooling system. It packs high-precision chips and nine sensors, which results in 30% improved heat dissipation. Due to better cooling, the 3000 Pro solar generator makes less noise. It makes as low as 30 decibels of noise, which is almost silent.

Moreover, Jackery also makes sure of your security and integrates a fully-upgraded BMS (Battery Management System) that’s backed by a security chip. It’s capable of running 80 million checks per second, protecting against all kinds of scenarios like over/low voltage, over/low temperature, short circuit, battery failure, communication failure, and more.

Jackery Pro Features

The Solar Generator 3000 Pro features top-tier solar cells that are developed using Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology. It maximizes light absorption even when the weather is not right. Be it a cloudy day, evening, or early morning, the solar cells here can absorb most of the light and maximize energy conversion. The solar generator is also reliable quite in low temperatures and can discharge down to -20 degrees Celcius (-4°F).

In addition, Jackery’s in-house Battery Management System intelligently protects the battery in all kinds of weather and scenarios. So yeah, as far as protection is concerned, you are well covered against over-current, over-discharge, short circuit, thermal protection, and more.

Design and Build Quality

In addition to the high-speed charging and quiet functioning, the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro boasts a clean and minimal design. It includes an aluminum alloy pull rod and dual-wheel design, which ensures portability is not a hassle during camping trips. Moreover, this solar generator features an LCD screen with 18 working modes, which you can also control using the Jackery app. The mobile app connects to the generator using Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi and offers real-time monitoring, battery mode selection, and much more.

Price and Availability

All in all, if you are looking for a zero-emission solar generator that is also reliable, portable, and comes with ultra-fast charging, Jackery’s new 3000 Pro Solar Generator packs a punch. As confirmed by Jackery, you can get Solar Generator 3000 Pro, which bundles 1x Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station and 2x Solar Saga 200W panels, for $3,999 on their official website, Amazon Store, and Home Depot from March 27th. And if you already have solar panels or only want a backup station, you can get the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station priced at $2,799.

Though the open sale for this solar generator starts on March 27th, Jackery is running an early-bird campaign from March 13th to March 26th, offering massive discounts of up to $399 on the Solar Generator 3000 Pro. You simply need to claim a special code for $1, which you can then use to claim the discount at the time of purchase. Sounds amazing, right? So follow the link and get yourself a reliable power station to get through power cuts or camp out this spring season.