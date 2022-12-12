Jackery Christmas Sale: Up to 28% Off on Solar Generators and Portable Power Stations

Jackery is one of the most prominent companies offering solar and portable power solutions in the market, be it for camping in a remote mountain or moving your house off the grid. Unsurprisingly, while curating the best portable power stations of 2022, Jackery ranked first on our list. And now that Christmas is around the corner, the company is celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering huge discounts on its solar generators and portable power stations. The Jackery Christmas 2022 sale starts on 8th December and ends on 18th December. Now, what could be a better gift to extend your love to your close ones during the winter season? So if you are looking for the best deals during the Jackery Christmas sale, follow our list below.

Best Deals During Jackery Christmas Sale (2022)

1. Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

Dimensions, Weight : 15.1 x 10.5 x 12.1 in, 43 lbs (19.5 kg)

: 15.1 x 10.5 x 12.1 in, 43 lbs (19.5 kg) Battery Capacity : 2,160Wh

: 2,160Wh Power Output: 2,200W

2,200W Charge cycles : 1000 cycles to 80%+ capacity

: 1000 cycles to 80%+ capacity Charge time : 2 hours (AC Adapter)

: 2 hours (AC Adapter) Output Ports : 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3x AC outlets, 12V carport

: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3x AC outlets, 12V carport Charging methods: AC Adapter, Car Adapter, Solar Panel

With a maximum discount of ~29%, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is a no-brainer deal at $1,999. The combo here includes one of the most powerful portable power stations and a 200W solar panel. Given that you are getting a massive discount of $799, this is a deal you must check out this festive season.

The best part about this power station is that its recharge time is merely 2 hours despite packing a larger battery pack. And if you use six 200W solar panels, it can entirely refuel the power station in nearly 2.5 hours. That makes it the fastest solar charging power station in Jackery’s lineup.

Regular Price: $2,798; Discount: $799 (28.6% off)

$2,798; $799 (28.6% off) Christmas Sale Price: $1,999

$1,999 Buy from Jackery

2. Jackery Solar Generator 1500

Dimensions, Weight : 14 x 10.4 x 12.7 in, 35.2 lbs (15.5 kg)

: 14 x 10.4 x 12.7 in, 35.2 lbs (15.5 kg) Battery Capacity : 1,534Wh

: 1,534Wh Power Output: 1,800W

1,800W Charge cycles : 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity

: 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity Charge time : 6 hours (AC Adapter)

: 6 hours (AC Adapter) Output Ports : 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3x AC outlets, 12V carport

: 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3x AC outlets, 12V carport Charging methods: AC Adapter, Car Adapter, Solar Panel

During the Jackery Christmas 2022 Sale, the company is also offering huge discounts on the Solar Generator 1500. It comes with 4 1ooW solar panels that can fully charge the 1,534Wh Explorer 1500 in merely 5 hours. This is one of the most practical solar generators out there. If you are planning to camp or travel off-road, I highly recommend getting the Jackery Solar Generator 1500. It also delivers 1,800W of power, so you can easily run most home appliances and charge your electronic devices.

3. Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station

Dimensions, Weight : 13.1 x 9.2 x 11.1 in, 22.04 lbs (10 kg)

: 13.1 x 9.2 x 11.1 in, 22.04 lbs (10 kg) Battery Capacity : 1,002Wh

: 1,002Wh Power Output: 1,000W

1,000W Charge cycles : 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity

: 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity Charge time : 7 hours (AC Adapter)

: 7 hours (AC Adapter) Output Ports : 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3x AC outlets, 12V carport

: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3x AC outlets, 12V carport Charging methods: AC Adapter, Car Adapter, Solar Panel

Crowned the best portable power station in 2022, the Jackery Explorer 1000 does not need any introduction. It’s handy, delivers a good 1,000W of power output, has an ample capacity of 1,002Wh, and the ongoing $200 discount makes it an instant buy. You can also connect up to two 100W solar panels to charge the power station in 8 hours. Overall, if you want a power station for camping, fishing, off-road travel, hunting, etc., the Explorer 1000 is one of the best options out there.

4. Jackery SolarSaga Panel 200W

Dimensions, Weight : 540 x 615 x 40 mm, 17.63 lbs (8 kg)

: 540 x 615 x 40 mm, 17.63 lbs (8 kg) Conversion Efficiency : 24.3%

: 24.3% Peak Power: 200W

200W Recharging time: 7.5 hours to fully charge Explorer 1000

So you already have a power station and are looking to buy solar panels during the Christmas sale season? Look no further and grab the 200W Jackery SolarSaga Panel. It’s one of the newer solar panels made by Jackery and has a higher conversion efficiency of 24.3%. It can easily produce more energy than other similar-priced solar panels under similar conditions.

Not to forget, Jackery’s solar panel is IP67 waterproof rated so you can be assured that it won’t get damaged even in harsh conditions. And if you choose to buy the solar panel from the official website, you get an additional 2 years of warranty, bringing the total warranty period to 5 years.

5. Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station

Dimensions, Weight : 9.1 x 5.2 x 7.8 in, 7.1 lbs (3.2 kg)

: 9.1 x 5.2 x 7.8 in, 7.1 lbs (3.2 kg) Battery Capacity : 293Wh

: 293Wh Power Output: 300W

300W Charge cycles : 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity

: 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity Charge time : 3.5 hours (AC Adapter)

: 3.5 hours (AC Adapter) Output Ports : 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 2x AC outlets, 12V carport

: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 2x AC outlets, 12V carport Charging methods: AC Adapter, Car Adapter, Solar Panel, USB-C PD

Grab the Explorer 300 during this Jackery Christmas Sale if you really want a lightweight and easily portable power station. It comes with all the necessary input and output ports, so you can reliably power your electronics like a laptop, mini cooler, camera, phone, and even TV as well. Not to forget, it offers two pure sine wave AC outlets (up to 300W), so you can also use a CPAP machine for medical needs. For a light power backup solution, I will strongly recommend getting the Explorer 300 at just $270.

Win Free Jackery Products During the Special Christmas Giveaway

During the Jackery Christmas Sale, the company is also hosting a special “Make a Jackery Wish” giveaway to make people’s dreams come true this festive season. The company has partnered with several influencers for this giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will be able to get their hands on the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro for free. How cool is that? The “Make a Jackery Wish” giveaway contest will be conducted on the company’s official Instagram, so keep a tab on its social media page. And if you want to explore more Jackery products to keep the lights on during this Christmas season, you can click on the link below.

