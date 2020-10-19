A few months after launching the iQOO U1 in China, the company is reportedly all set to announce the next smartphone in its portfolio, called the iQOO U1x. The device has been listed on multiple online retailers in China, where it is scheduled to go on pre-order from October 21. The listing reveals many of its key specifications, including the processor, RAM, storage options, battery size, camera configurations and more.

iQoo U1x Specifications and Features

As per the listings on JD.com and TMall.com, the device will have a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a teardrop notch housing the front-facing selfie-camera. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC as opposed to the SD 720G that powers the iQOO U1. It will be offered in three RAM + storage configurations, including 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Imaging options will include a triple-camera setup (13MP + 2MP + 2MP) at the back, but there’s no information about the selfie-cam. Other hardware components include a 5,000mAh battery, dual-SIM slots and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There are no more available details about the phone, but we hope to know more once it is available for pre-order.

iQOO U1x Price and Availability

The iQOO U1x will be available in Light Black and Morning Forest color variants in China. While JD.com has listed a massive 9,999 yuan (~Rs. 1.1 lakh) price-tag for the upcoming device, TMall has listed it at just 899 yuan (~Rs. 10,000). While the former is most definitely a placeholder, the latter looks like a more realistic price-tag. That said, we’ll still have to wait a few days for the exact info.

Featured Image Courtesy: JD.com