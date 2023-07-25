iPhone with ‘Zero’ Bezels Could Be in the Works

While we are gearing up to see the new iPhone 15 series, a new leak has popped, and no, it’s not about the iPhone 16. Here, we have information on a future iPhone, which could go completely bezel-less in the true sense and no notch at all. Have a look at the details below.

A No-Bezel iPhone Could Launch Soon

Renowned tipster Ice Universe has suggested that Apple is working on a zero-bezel iPhone and for this, has reached out to Samsung and LG to make OLED displays with no bezels at all. This information is corroborated by The Elec. BREAKING! Apple is working on a 0-bezel iPhone! Looks like Cook is a fan of mine and he hates bezels as much as I do.

According to sources, Apple asked Samsung Display and LG Display to develop OLED screens without bezels at all, completely eliminating bezels and using UPC… pic.twitter.com/mP6QgOeoPw— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 24, 2023

It is suggested that for a no-bezel iPhone to see the light of day, there’s a need for improvements to the thin-film encapsulation (the layer that protects the screen from moisture and more) and under-panel camera (UPC) technologies. For those who don’t know, Samsung uses the under-the-display camera on its foldable phones. The antenna space and display circuits also need to be kept in mind for the zero-bezel iPhone.

Apple reportedly wants the zero-bezel display to go hand in hand with a flat-edge design instead of a curved screen. Although, a curved screen would have made way for a zero-bezel display easily. And if there are no bezels, we can expect the Dynamic Island (Apple’s functional notch) to go away too. So, if you haven’t been a fan of any of the notches Apple has introduced, this might be a breath of fresh air for you! We can also expect a full glass body.

It is a technical challenge plus a full glass chassis for an iPhone could prove to be very delicate. It remains to be seen how Apple successfully achieves this feat. Until then, Apple might start by making the bezels thinner, as rumored to take shape with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

To recall, Xiaomi has tried a phone with no bezels in the past. This was introduced as a concept phone with an 88-degree quad-curved waterfall display, which covers the phone’s frame. As a result, there are no ports. However, this never came out as a final product and it seems like Apple might be the one to commercially introduce a no-bezel phone.

We are still far away from seeing this become official and since there’s nothing concrete, it would be best to take these details with a grain of salt and see what happens in the future. Meanwhile, you can check out the iPhone 15 rumors since the 2023 lineup is just around the corner! But, don’t forget to share your thoughts on a zero-bezel iPhone in the comments below.