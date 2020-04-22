We’ve been getting quite a bit of information about the iPhone 12 over the past few days, including CAD based renders of the upcoming smartphone, and reports about the iPhone 12’s notch. Now, in a new investor note released by famed Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo, he has outlined some new information regarding the iPhone 12’s production as well as the iPhone SE shipments and market demand.

iPhone SE Pre-orders

According to Kuo’s note, the iPhone SE’s pre-order numbers were better than market expectation. In fact, by Kuo’s estimates, Cupertino will sell around 12-14 million iPhone SE units in Q2 2020, and 10 million in Q3. However, he added that the reason behind this massive adoption of the ‘cheaper’ iPhone could be that the pandemic is making customers reconsider buying expensive phones — Kuo says that Apple’s flagship line-up (iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max) could be affected by this.

iPhone 12 Production Delays

Kuo also said that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Apple is lagging a month behind on the engineering validation tests for the iPhone 12. Four new iPhones are expected in the iPhone 12 line-up, and Kuo says Apple will go with a staggered mass production order for the smartphones.

According to Kuo, the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will enter mass production in September while the 6.7-inch iPhone will enter mass production in October. Kuo is saying that Apple might announce all the new iPhones at the same time, but the release dates are likely going to be staggered due to these production delays.

iPhone SE Plus Delayed

There has also been talk of a larger, iPhone SE Plus smartphone — evidence of which was spotted in the code for iOS 14. However, Kuo’s note says that the iPhone SE Plus is likely delayed till Q2 2021.

Obviously, these are estimates and even though Ming-chi Kuo has been fairly accurate about Apple related information, we would suggest you take this with a pinch of salt.