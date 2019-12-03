Expanding its innovation footprint in India, US chipmaker, Intel, on Monday unveiled its new design and engineering center in Hyderabad. Spread across 300,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility comprises six LEED Platinum certified floors, modern amenities and an incubation centre for hardware and systems start ups in the IT corridor of the city. It can accommodate 1,500 people, the company said.

The complex was inaugurated by Telangana’s Information Technology Minister, K. T. Rama Rao, in the presence of Raja M Koduri, the Senior VP, Chief Architect and GM of Architecture of the Graphics and Software division at Intel, as well as Nivruti Rai, the Country Head for Intel India and Vice President at the company’s Data Centre Group.

“Over the past 50 years, Intel has brought immense compute power to millions of people, transforming the way we live and work. We are now ushering in a new era of ‘Exascale Computing’ driven by the rise of artificial intelligence”, Koduri said in a statement.

“Exascale for everyone is an exciting vision and it requires fundamental disruptions across the technology stack. Intel’s design and engineering centres will play a critical role in driving this mission and I look forward to the new centre in Hyderabad delivering breakthrough technologies to propel the company’s growth”, Koduri added.

The design center will contribute to computing and communications technology innovations geared towards addressing critical challenges in today’s data-centric world and advance the firm’s engagements with the city’s technology ecosystem by fostering entrepreneurship and a research mindset. It will also “enable us to further boost innovation for India and the world”, said Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India and VP of Data Center Group, Intel Corporation.

With Inputs From IANS