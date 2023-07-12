Inbase Introduces a Portable Speaker with a Karaoke Mic at Under Rs 3,000

Accessory brand Inbase has introduced its new speaker called the Boom Box as part of its Boom series in India. This is an affordable speaker, which has its USP in the form of its compact design and a Karaoke mic. Here are the details to know.

Inbase Boom Box: Specs and Features

The Boom Box wireless Bluetooth speaker has a compact design, making it easier for you to carry around. It is ideal for small gatherings, house parties, singing practices, and much more. The speaker is said to provide a deep bass output and enhanced overall audio. It comes with three voice modes.

There’s an option to switch between normal, bass, alto, and soprano effects to ensure the audio output is tuned to your liking and is as immersive as possible. There’s support for a loud Karaoke microphone and the fun part is that you can play music from various sources to have a Karaoke night.

Commenting on the launch, Nitesh Kumbhat, Co-Founder, Inbase, stated, “At Inbase, we are passionate about using technology to enrich lives in simple yet meaningful ways. Inbase Boombox is our take on making a portable speaker more useful and practical. We endeavor to change the way wireless portable speakers work by adding more value to them. This is a convenient product for everyday use.“

Additionally, the Inbase Boom Box can provide a playback time of up to 5 hours on a single charge and supports a USB Typ-C port for fast charging.

Price and Availability

The Inbase Boom Box retails at Rs 2,299 and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, the company’s website, and leading offline stores. It comes in attractive color options like Sunshine Blue, Graphite Black, Baby Pink, and Misty Grey.