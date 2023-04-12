iFFalcon S53 Android TV Launched in India; Check out the Details!

iFFalcon has launched a new affordable Smart TV called the iFFalcon S53 in India. The new TV comes with support for Android TV, Dolby Audio, and much more at under Rs 15,000. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

iFFalcon S53: Specs and Features

The new iFFalcon S53 TV has a 32-inch bezel-less LED display, which is HD-ready. It comes with support for HDR10, a 60Hz refresh rate, and True Color tech for enhanced colors. Plus, the TV supports micro-dimming.

The speaker boxes provide a sound output of 24W and come with Dolby Audio. There are a few sound modes like Standard, Dynamic, Music, Movie, Voice, Game, and Sports to enhance the audio experience based on the content. It also comes with AI Picture Engine 2.0 for enhanced picture quality and audio based on the environment.

The S53 TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, along with the G31MP2 GPU. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth version 5.0, and Wi-Fi.

Philip Xia, CEO of TCL and iFFALCON, said, “It is our endeavor to consistently innovate and reinvent smart viewing experiences for our valuable customers. With best-in-class performance, we look forward to bringing our legacy to India and holding a strong market position in the country.“

Android 11 TV provides access to a plethora of apps, games, and OTT platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more) via the Google Play Store. The Smart TV also has support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

Price and Availability

The iFFalcon S53 Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 and can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart. If you are interested, you can get 12 months of no-cost EMI and some instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on select banks on Amazon.

iFFalcon also has a contest, which will help 10 lucky winners get Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance and cashback on Flipkart.

Buy iFFalcon S53 TV via Amazon