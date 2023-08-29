iFFalcon Q73 TV Series with QLED Display Launched in India

iFFalcon has introduced the new Q73 TV range in India. The new TVs come with a QLED display, support for Dolby Atmos, and more at under Rs 65,000, making for a considerable TV deal. Have a look at the features, specs, and price below.

iFFalcon Q73 Series: Specs and Features

The iFFalcon Q73 series includes four models, a 43-inch one, a 50-inch one, a 55-inch one, and a 65-inch one. All models come with a bezel-less design and a 4K (3840×2160 pixels) screen resolution. There’s also support for a 60Hz refresh rate, a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 450 nits of brightness. This is accompanied by HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and MEMC.

As for the audio, while the 55-inch and 65-inch TVs provide an output of 56W, the 45-inch and 50-inch variants support up to a 30W speaker unit. All models come with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X for an immersive and 3D audio experience.

There are a number of gaming-centric features like the Game Bar for you to monitor the gaming sessions, along with Game Master and ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode) for smooth gaming. There’s access to Google TV for easy installation of thousands of apps (like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and more) and games via the Google Play Store, along with Google Assistant.

You can also cast the screen of your phone tablet onto the iFFalcon TVs. On the connectivity front, 3 HDMI ports, a USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a LAN port.

Price and Availability

The iFFalcon Q73 TV series is now up for grabs via Flipkart. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 28,999, the 50-inch model at Rs 34,999, the 55-inch model at Rs 39,999, and the 65-inch model at Rs 64,999. So, will you buy the new iFFalcon QLED TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.