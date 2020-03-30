ICICI Bank has launched online banking services on WhatsApp to help customers undertake a slew of banking requirements from their home during the nationwide lockdown. As part of the plan, customers will be able to check their savings account balance, last three transactions and credit card limit via WhatsApp. They will also get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block/unblock credit & debit cards in a secure manner with end-to-end encryption for all messages, said the company in a press release.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, “It has always been our endeavor to offer improved convenience to our customers … We have introduced this service on WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world. Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements on their own, without visiting a branch. The services are instantaneous and secure. With the growing prominence of social media in every-day life, we believe that this would add immense convenience to our customers, as it allows them to bank while they are on social media”.

The service, which will be available round the clock, can be accessed by all ICICI Bank savings account customers and credit card holders with a WhatsApp account. Non ICICI Bank customers can also use this service to know the location of the Bank’s branches / ATMs in their vicinity, said the company.

To access the service, customers will have to send a ‘Hi’ to ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001. Upon receiving the text, ICICI Bank will send a ‘secure and interactive menu’ detailing all the available options, but customers interested in making use of the new functionality can also hop over to the official ICICI WhatsApp Banking website for more details.