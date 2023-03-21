New Hyundai Verna Introduced in India at Starting Price of Rs 10,89,000

Hyundai has launched the all-new Verna (2023) in India. The new sedan is here with a focus on safety, comfort, and new technologies. It competes with the likes of options like the Honda City, the Volkswagen Virtus, and the Skoda Slavia. Check out all the details below.

Hyundai Verna (2023): Specs and Features

The new Verna goes for the sporty appeal and comes with LED headlamps and horizon LED positioning Lamps and DRLS and parametric connected LED tail lamps. The LED setup takes up the entire width of the car. It features diamond-cut alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna. The 6th Gen Verna has a wheelbase of 2,670mm, which is termed the maximum in the segment. Plus, the boot space of 528 liters is also the most offered in the price range.

On the inside, the sedan has dual-tone beige and black interiors, which offer a premium look. There are 64 ambient lights and premium leather upholstery. It is designed to offer comfort and therefore, has ample legroom and knee room. The width of 1,765 mm also offers ample shoulder room for the front and rear seats.

The new Verna is focused on technology and features a digital cluster, including the touch infotainment 10.25-inch HD color TFT MID screen and a single floating type panel. It also supports voice recognition and users can send Hinglish commands too, and a switchable type infotainment and climate controller. Hyundai’s Bluelink offers over 65 connected car features and provides 3 years of free Bluelink subscription.

There’s a primary focus on safety with over 65 safety features like 6 airbags, electric parking brake, hill-start assist control, all 4 disk brakes, seat belt reminders (even for the backseat), lane change indicator, and more. Hyundai SmartSense supports Level 2 ADAS features like Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and more.

Other interesting features include front ventilated and heated (a first in the segment) seats, a power driver seat, a voice-enabled smart electric roof, cruise control, smart key support, a smart trunk, and more.

For the technical part, the Hyundai Verna (2023) supports a two-engine setup: a 1.5 MPi Petrol engine and a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol Engine. The 1.5 MPi engine has a capacity (CC) of 1,497, a maximum power of 84.4kW, a maximum torque of 143.8 Nm, and a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. The 1.5 GDi engine ensures a maximum power of 117.5 kW, a maximum torque of 253 Nm, 1,482 capacity, and a fuel efficiency of 20.6 kmpl. There are 3 Drive modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Price and Availability

The new Hyundai Verna starts at Rs 10,89,000 (ex-showroom) and comes in 9 colors; 7 monotone colors (Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Tellurian Brown) and 2 dual-tone colors (Atlas White with a black roof and Fiery Red with a black roof). Here are all the prices.

1.5 MPi MT EX: Rs 10,89,000

1.5 MPi MT S: Rs 11,95,000

1.5 MPi MT SX: Rs 12,98,000

1.5 MPi iVT SX: Rs 14,23,000

1.5 MPi MT SX (O): Rs 14,66,000

1.5 MPi iVT SX (O): Rs 16,19,000

1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX: Rs 14,83,000

1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX: Rs 16,08,000

1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O): Rs 15,99,000

1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX(O): Rs 17,38,000

Hyundai has made around 8,000 pre-bookings and deliveries are expected to start soon.