Apart from streaming and downloading millions of songs, Apple’s “Music” app has a lot of nifty features. Moreover, Apple keeps working on new features for the app continuously. Now, one of the coolest features that the company added to the app was the “Live Lyrics” feature. It came with iOS 13 and here is all about it.

The “Live Lyrics” is an amazing feature for people like me who like to sing along while listening to a song, but doesn’t know the entire lyrics. However, one thing to keep in mind is that you will need an Apple Music subscription to use the feature.

Now, coming to the feature, it is literally like karaoke as you will be able to follow the lyrics of a song in real-time while the song is playing. You can also scroll down the lyrics page and tap a section to directly seek to that part of the song.

How to Use “Live Lyrics” on iOS and iPadOS

So, here is how you can use the “Live Lyrics” feature in iOS and iPadOS devices, considering that you have an Apple Music subscription.

Open the “Music” app on your iPhone or iPad.

Select a song that you want to play.

Now open the “Now Playing” screen by tapping the title of the song at the bottom of the screen.

On this screen, you will find the “Live Lyrics” button at the bottom-left corner.

Note: The “Live Lyrics” button will be highlighted if the song you are playing has support for the time-synced lyrics. Otherwise, the button will remain faded out.

Tap this button to open up the “Live Lyrics” page and enjoy singing along with the song.

This is how you can view the time-synced lyrics on iOS and iPadOS devices.

Now, as the Music app is available for all the devices in the Apple ecosystem, the Cupertino-based tech giant added support for this feature to its macOS app earlier this year, with the introduction of macOS Catalina 10.15.4. And we have a dedicated article with a step-by-step guide to use the feature in macOS.

Personally speaking, I have always loved this feature. Moreover, with iOS 14, the Music app now adds a color, based on the album cover of the song you are playing, to the “Now Playing” screen. And this very feature gives a fresh new look to the “Live Lyrics” page with each song you play.

So, this was all about the “Live Lyrics” feature in the Music app of iOS and iPadOS.