How to Get Dreamers Amulet in Fisch

In Short
  • Collect all five amulet fragments from Cultist Lair NPC quests to make the Dreamer's Amulet in Fisch.
  • Fragments come from Eldran, Maelira, Varn, Kareth, and Sythra NPCs.
  • Craft the Dreamer's Amulet at the Amulet NPC found in the third room of the Cultist Lair.

The Dreamer’s Amulet is one of the most important items to progress in the Cultist Lair update in Fisch. However, this amulet is made of multiple fragments, which can be a long task. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. In this guide, learn how to get the Dreamer’s Amulet in Fisch.

How to Obtain Dreamers Amulet in Fisch

To get the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch, you must collect five amulet fragments. Once done, you can craft them into the amulet.

1. Collect Dreamers Amulet Fragments

These fragments are found by completing different NPC quests in Cultist Lairs. Here is the list of quests you must complete to collect the fragments from Cultist Lairs NPCs:

Also Read: How to Open Cultist Lair Door 1 in Fisch

2. Craft Dreamers Amulet

After collecting all fragments, you must unlock door 2 of Cultist Lairs and locate the Amulet NPC. You can easily identify them by the scary red horns. Once near the NPC, hold the E key to craft the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch.

Amulet Fragment Fisch
Dreamers Amulet Craft Fisch

That is how you can get the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch Cultist Lair. Have you got the amulet yet? Do tell us in the comments.

Where to find the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch?

Dreamers Amulet is craftable from the Amulet NPC in the third Cultist Lairs room.

How to find Dreamers Amulet in Fisch?

After collecting all amulet fragments, players can craft the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch.

