How to Get Dreamers Amulet in Fisch

The Dreamer’s Amulet is one of the most important items to progress in the Cultist Lair update in Fisch. However, this amulet is made of multiple fragments, which can be a long task. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. In this guide, learn how to get the Dreamer’s Amulet in Fisch.
How to Obtain Dreamers Amulet in Fisch
To get the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch, you must collect five amulet fragments. Once done, you can craft them into the amulet.
1. Collect Dreamers Amulet Fragments
These fragments are found by completing different NPC quests in Cultist Lairs. Here is the list of quests you must complete to collect the fragments from Cultist Lairs NPCs:
- Eldran’s Amulet Fragment: Found by locating three blue markings on the Terrapin Island.
- Maelira’s Amulet Fragment: Obtained by catching Tetra, Slickhead, Loach, Dragonfish, and Sinocyclocheilus.
- Varn’s Amulet Fragment: Found by locating all letters of Leviathan.
- Kareth’s Amulet Fragment: Obtained by cleansing corrupted books.
- Sythra’s Amulet Fragment: Found by lighting up all lanterns in Cultist Lairs.
2. Craft Dreamers Amulet
After collecting all fragments, you must unlock door 2 of Cultist Lairs and locate the Amulet NPC. You can easily identify them by the scary red horns. Once near the NPC, hold the E key to craft the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch.
That is how you can get the Dreamers Amulet in Fisch Cultist Lair. Have you got the amulet yet? Do tell us in the comments.
