How to Open Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch

After clearing mysteries and new secrets of door 1, another door awaits in the Cultist Lair. While there are a couple of quests in the second Cultist Lair room, you must enter another one to continue the progress. In this guide, learn how to open the Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch to reach the next room.

Items Required to Open Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch

Before you get to the Cultist Lair door 2, you must reach the lair first. You can get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch from the Terrapin Island hideaway. To unlock the Cultist Lair door 2 in Fisch, here are the items you will need:

Darkened Ancient Wood : Use a rod with the Noir enchantment, Duskwire rod, or appraise an Ancient Wood to get it.

: Use a rod with the Noir enchantment, Duskwire rod, or appraise an Ancient Wood to get it. Shiny Enchant Relic : Catch a Shiny Enchant Relic or use the appraisal to get the mutation.

: Catch a Shiny Enchant Relic or use the appraisal to get the mutation. Key of Oath: Fish in the first Cultist pool. It is an exotic item that is easily available during the day.

How to Unlock Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch

Once you have the items, go through the Cultist Lair Door 1 first. Then, hold the Darkened Ancient Wood and place it on the left pedestal. Hold the Shiny Enchant Relic and place it on the right pedestal. Finally, hold the Key of Oath and hold the E key to open the door.

That is how you can unlock the Cultist Lair door 2 in Fisch. Once you open it, you can take the elevator to reach the next floor.