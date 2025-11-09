How to Open Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch

- Players need Darkened Ancient Wood, Shiny Enchant Relic, and Key of Oath to open Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch.
- These items can be obtained through fishing, appraising, or using rods with special enchantments.
- Place the items on the pedestals to unlock Door 2 and reach the next floor.
After clearing mysteries and new secrets of door 1, another door awaits in the Cultist Lair. While there are a couple of quests in the second Cultist Lair room, you must enter another one to continue the progress. In this guide, learn how to open the Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch to reach the next room.
Items Required to Open Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch
Before you get to the Cultist Lair door 2, you must reach the lair first. You can get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch from the Terrapin Island hideaway. To unlock the Cultist Lair door 2 in Fisch, here are the items you will need:
- Darkened Ancient Wood: Use a rod with the Noir enchantment, Duskwire rod, or appraise an Ancient Wood to get it.
- Shiny Enchant Relic: Catch a Shiny Enchant Relic or use the appraisal to get the mutation.
- Key of Oath: Fish in the first Cultist pool. It is an exotic item that is easily available during the day.
How to Unlock Cultist Lair Door 2 in Fisch
Once you have the items, go through the Cultist Lair Door 1 first. Then, hold the Darkened Ancient Wood and place it on the left pedestal. Hold the Shiny Enchant Relic and place it on the right pedestal. Finally, hold the Key of Oath and hold the E key to open the door.
That is how you can unlock the Cultist Lair door 2 in Fisch. Once you open it, you can take the elevator to reach the next floor.
