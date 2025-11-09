Home » Fisch Sythra’s Amulet Fragment Quest: How to Re-Ignite Lanterns

Fisch Sythra’s Amulet Fragment Quest: How to Re-Ignite Lanterns

Ishan Adhikary
The Dreamers Amulet in Fisch is one of the most important items in Cultist Lairs. To get it, Sythra’s amulet fragment is a must. It also helps in unlocking the final door in this area. In this guide, learn how to re-ignite lanterns to complete Fisch Sythra’s Amulet Fragment quest.

How to Complete Fisch Sythra’s Amulet Fragment Quest

To complete Sythra’s quest to get the amulet fragment in Fisch, players must go to the Cultist Lairs first. Once there, go through door 2 to reach the third room. In this spooky room, you will find Sythra. Talk to the NPC to start the amulet fragment quest.

After interacting with Sythra, the NPC will give you the candle. You can use this candle to re-ignite lanterns in Fisch. Re-ignite all lanterns to get the amulet fragment. To do so, go near a lantern, hold the candle, and click the E key.

Re-ignite lantern Fisch
Candle in hand Fisch for lantern

There are two lanterns in the first Cultist Lair room. After going to the second room by unlocking door 1, you will find four more. Once done, four more will be in the third room. Make sure you go back to Sythra after completing the quest to claim the fragment for the Great Dreamers Amulet in Fisch.

That is how you can complete Fisch Sythra’s Amulet Fragment quest by re-igniting all lanterns. Did you light up all the lanterns already? Let us know in the comments.

Where to find Sythra in Fisch?

Sythra is a Cultist Lair NPC, who is found in the third room that unlocks after going through door 2 in Fisch.

How to get Sythra’s amulet fragment in Fisch?

Re-ignite all lanterns using Sythra’s candle to get the amulet fragment in Fisch.

Ishan Adhikary

