Fisch Eldran’s Amulet Fragment Quest: All Cultist Marking Locations

The Cult is back in Fisch, and they’re located in a secret area with a new bestiary and several fun quests to do. Among the new quests, there’s a really simple one that you might complete within a few minutes and get an important reward, the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment. In this guide, learn how to find the cultist marking locations to complete the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment Quest in Fisch.

How to Complete Eldran’s Amulet Fragment Quest in Fisch

The new NPC named Eldran is located in the Cultist Lair, a secret location on Terrapin Island. For that, get to the Sea Traveler, get a Sea Turtle, and interact with the secret lever accessible only during a foggy night to reach the Terrapin Hideaway. Once there, pass through the huge gates to reach the central area.

Now interact with the Eldran NPC, the one beside the crates on the left side of the central fishing area. He will ask you to jot down the coordinates of the 3 markings on the Terrapin Island and get back to him. Now, you can use a Conception Conch to get out of the Lair, and then get back to the Terrapin Island to find the markings.

All Cultist Marking Locations in Fisch

To find the cultist markings in Fisch, follow these coordinates:

Cultist Marking 1: On the side of the stone Turtle’s Neck of the Terrapin Island (Coordinates: 54.3, 162, 1860)

On the side of the stone Turtle’s Neck of the Terrapin Island (Coordinates: 54.3, 162, 1860) Cultist Marking 2: On the left side of the Angler’s Quest Hut (Coordinates: -142.3, 150.4, 1943.7)

On the left side of the Angler’s Quest Hut (Coordinates: -142.3, 150.4, 1943.7) Cultist Marking 3: On the bark of the tree to the right of the Sea Traveler (Coordinates: 153.8, 153, 1985.5)

Having interacted with all three markings on the island, go back to the Cultist Lair and talk to the Eldran NPC again. He’ll then reward you with the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment. This item looks like a black-and-red fish fin.

So these are the locations of the cultist markings you need to complete the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment quest in Fisch. Have you completed all the quests inside this lair? Tell us in the comments below.