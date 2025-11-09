Home » Fisch Eldran’s Amulet Fragment Quest: All Cultist Marking Locations

Fisch Eldran’s Amulet Fragment Quest: All Cultist Marking Locations

In Short
  • The Eldran's NPC can be found in the Cult's Lair, accessible by interacting with the lever on a foggy night.
  • After interacting with the NPC, players can go search for the three markings on the Terrapin Island.
  • Once done, return back talk to Eldran again to get the Eldran's Amulet Fragment.

The Cult is back in Fisch, and they’re located in a secret area with a new bestiary and several fun quests to do. Among the new quests, there’s a really simple one that you might complete within a few minutes and get an important reward, the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment. In this guide, learn how to find the cultist marking locations to complete the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment Quest in Fisch.

How to Complete Eldran’s Amulet Fragment Quest in Fisch

The new NPC named Eldran is located in the Cultist Lair, a secret location on Terrapin Island. For that, get to the Sea Traveler, get a Sea Turtle, and interact with the secret lever accessible only during a foggy night to reach the Terrapin Hideaway. Once there, pass through the huge gates to reach the central area.

Fisch Eldran’s Amulet Fragment Quest: All Cultist Marking Locations

Now interact with the Eldran NPC, the one beside the crates on the left side of the central fishing area. He will ask you to jot down the coordinates of the 3 markings on the Terrapin Island and get back to him. Now, you can use a Conception Conch to get out of the Lair, and then get back to the Terrapin Island to find the markings.

All Cultist Marking Locations in Fisch

To find the cultist markings in Fisch, follow these coordinates:

  • Cultist Marking 1: On the side of the stone Turtle’s Neck of the Terrapin Island (Coordinates: 54.3, 162, 1860)
  • Cultist Marking 2: On the left side of the Angler’s Quest Hut (Coordinates: -142.3, 150.4, 1943.7)
  • Cultist Marking 3: On the bark of the tree to the right of the Sea Traveler (Coordinates: 153.8, 153, 1985.5)
  • Fisch Cultist Marking 1
  • Fisch Cultist Marking 2
  • Fisch Cultist Marking 3

Having interacted with all three markings on the island, go back to the Cultist Lair and talk to the Eldran NPC again. He’ll then reward you with the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment. This item looks like a black-and-red fish fin.

So these are the locations of the cultist markings you need to complete the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment quest in Fisch. Have you completed all the quests inside this lair? Tell us in the comments below.

Where to find all the markings for the Eldran’s quest in Fisch

The coordinates of all three markings for the Eldran’s quest in Fisch are: 54.3, 162, 1860, -142.3, 150.4, 1943.7, and 153.8, 153, 1985.5. All of them can be found on Terrapin Island.

What do you get for completing the Eldran’s quest in Fisch?

Completing the Eldran’s quest in Fisch can give you the Eldran’s Amulet Fragment.

