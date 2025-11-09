Fisch has dropped the Cultist Lair update, and this time the Cults are up with several new quests. The first one that all of you might have encountered is from the Maelira NPC. Although it only requires fishing in the new pool at the Cultist Lair, a lot of fischers might not have any idea about their preferences. So, go through this guide to know the fastest ways of catching the fish required by Maelira to complete Maelira’s Quest in Fisch.

How to Complete Maelira’s Quest in Fisch

The Maelira NPC is the first one you’ll encounter when you first head inside the Cultist Lair in Fisch. If you still haven’t discovered this location, head over to our guide on how to find the Cultist Lair in Fisch to get a basic idea. When inside, walk through the huge gates, and you’ll notice a guy in a purple costume, just below the flight of steps. Interact with him, and he’ll ask you to catch the following fish: Tetra, Slickhead, Loach, Dragonfish, and Sinocyclocheilus.

Fisch Maelira’s Quest Requirements

Each of them can be found by fishing inside the pool in front of you. These are fishes of the Cultist Lair bestiary, and except for the mythical Dragonfish, all of them are easy to catch. So, have a look at each of their preferences in the order of favorite bait, weather, time, and season, respectively:

Abyssal Slickhead: Minnow, Rain, Night, Summer

Minnow, Rain, Night, Summer Cave Loach: Worm, Foggy, Day, Autumn

Worm, Foggy, Day, Autumn Mexican Tetra: Insect, Foggy, Day, Summer

Insect, Foggy, Day, Summer Sinocyclocheilus: Insect, Foggy, Day, Spring

Insect, Foggy, Day, Spring Scaly Dragonfish: Minnow, Windy, Night Winter

You don’t need to have any special fishing rod to get these creatures, as they can be easily caught if you have a tiny bit of patience. So, once you have caught one of each, talk to Maelira again, and he’ll offer you Maelira’s Amulet Fragment as a reward.

And that is all about how you can complete Marlira’s quest by catching five easy fish in the Cultist Lair. Were you able to get these with your rod in the game? Let us know in the comments below.