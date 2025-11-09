Home » How to Complete Maelira’s Quest in Fisch

How to Complete Maelira’s Quest in Fisch

  • The Maelira NPC can be found in the Cultist Lair, which you can enter by interacting with the lever on a foggy night.
  • After interacting with the NPC, players can fish in the pool to get the five basic fishes.
  • Once done, they can talk to Maelira again to get Maelira's Amulet Fragment.

Fisch has dropped the Cultist Lair update, and this time the Cults are up with several new quests. The first one that all of you might have encountered is from the Maelira NPC. Although it only requires fishing in the new pool at the Cultist Lair, a lot of fischers might not have any idea about their preferences. So, go through this guide to know the fastest ways of catching the fish required by Maelira to complete Maelira’s Quest in Fisch.

The Maelira NPC is the first one you’ll encounter when you first head inside the Cultist Lair in Fisch. If you still haven’t discovered this location, head over to our guide on how to find the Cultist Lair in Fisch to get a basic idea. When inside, walk through the huge gates, and you’ll notice a guy in a purple costume, just below the flight of steps. Interact with him, and he’ll ask you to catch the following fish: Tetra, Slickhead, Loach, Dragonfish, and Sinocyclocheilus.

Fishing for Maelira's Quest
Fisch Maelira’s Quest Requirements

Each of them can be found by fishing inside the pool in front of you. These are fishes of the Cultist Lair bestiary, and except for the mythical Dragonfish, all of them are easy to catch. So, have a look at each of their preferences in the order of favorite bait, weather, time, and season, respectively:

  • Abyssal Slickhead: Minnow, Rain, Night, Summer
  • Cave Loach: Worm, Foggy, Day, Autumn
  • Mexican Tetra: Insect, Foggy, Day, Summer
  • Sinocyclocheilus: Insect, Foggy, Day, Spring
  • Scaly Dragonfish: Minnow, Windy, Night Winter
Abyssal Slickhead
Cave Loach
Mexican Tetra
Sinocyclocheilus
Scaly Dragonfish

You don’t need to have any special fishing rod to get these creatures, as they can be easily caught if you have a tiny bit of patience. So, once you have caught one of each, talk to Maelira again, and he’ll offer you Maelira’s Amulet Fragment as a reward.

Maelira's Quest Reward

And that is all about how you can complete Marlira’s quest by catching five easy fish in the Cultist Lair. Were you able to get these with your rod in the game? Let us know in the comments below.

Where is Maelira in Fisch?

Maelira can be found in the Cultist Lair in Fisch, and he asks you to catch 5 fishes for him.

What do you get for completing Maelira’s quest in Fisch?

Completing Maelira’s quest in Fisch can earn you the Maelira’s Amulet Fragment as a reward.

