How to Open Cultist Lair Door 1 in Fisch

Cultist Lair is full of mysteries, and countless new secrets are only unlocked after going through new doors. While there are a couple of quests in the first Cultist Lair room, you must enter another one to continue the progress. In this guide, learn how to open the Cultist Lair Door 1 in Fisch to reach the next room.

Items Required to Open Cultist Lair Door 1 in Fisch

Before you get to the Cultist Lair door 1, you must reach the lair first. You can get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch from the Terrapin Island hideaway. To unlock the Cultist Lair door 1 in Fisch, here are the items you will need:

Albino Moon Wood : Use a rod with the Noir enchantment or appraise a Moon Wood to get it.

: Use a rod with the Noir enchantment or appraise a Moon Wood to get it. Sparkling Enchant Relic : Catch a Sparkling Enchant Relic or use the appraisal to get the mutation.

: Catch a Sparkling Enchant Relic or use the appraisal to get the mutation. Key of Whispers: Fish in the first Cultist pool. It is an exotic item that is easily available during the day.

How to Unlock Cultist Lair Door 1 in Fisch

Once you have the items, hold the Albino Moon Wood and place it on the left pedestal. Hold the Sparkling Enchant Relic and place it on the right pedestal. Finally, hold the Key of Whispers and hold the E key to open the door.

That is how you can unlock the Cultist Lair door 1 in Fisch. Once you open it, you can take the elevator to reach the next floor.