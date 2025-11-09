- Find all Leviathan letters in the Cultist Lair to complete Varn's quest in Fisch.
- Interact with each letter at the given coordinates from Cultist Lairs to collect them.
- Return to Varn after collecting all letters to receive Varn's amulet fragment.
Before the Leviathan pool comes, you must assemble the amulet, and to get it, Varn’s amulet fragment is important. You get it by interacting with Leviathan letters across the Cultist Lair. In this guide, learn where to find Leviathan letter locations to complete Fisch Varn’s Amulet Fragment quest.
All Leviathan Letter Locations in Fisch
The Leviathan letters are found after you enter the Cultist Lair in Fisch. Once there, use a Fisch GPS and follow these coordinates to find the Leviatha letters to complete the Fisch Varn’s Quest:
- L: 4241, -1977,-4727
- E: 4361.2, -2009, -4621
- V: 4353.5, -2009,-4739
- I: 4280, -2006, -4629
- A: 4250, -1994, -4650
- T: 4381.6, -2234.8, -4704.2
- H: 4355.7, -2235, -4651.5
- N: 4282, -2234, -4670
How to Complete Fisch Varn’s Amulet Fragment Quest
To complete Varn’s Amulet Fragment quest in Fisch, first you must unlock the Cultist Lair door 2 and interact with Varn. Once you do so, the NPC will ask to find all Leviathan letters. Go to the coordinations we have mentioned above to find all the letters. Once near a letter, hold the E key to interact with it. After finding them all, get back to Varn and get Varn’s amulet fragment in Fisch.
That is how you can find all Leviathan letters in Fisch and complete Varn’s quest. Did you find Varn’s amulet fragment in Fisch? Tell us in the comments.
Varn is a Cultist Lair NPC, who is found in the third room that unlocks after going through door 2 in Fisch.