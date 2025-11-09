Home » Fisch Varn’s Amulet Fragment Quest: All Leviathan Letter Locations

Fisch Varn’s Amulet Fragment Quest: All Leviathan Letter Locations

Ishan Adhikary
Comments 0
In Short
  • Find all Leviathan letters in the Cultist Lair to complete Varn's quest in Fisch.
  • Interact with each letter at the given coordinates from Cultist Lairs to collect them.
  • Return to Varn after collecting all letters to receive Varn's amulet fragment.

Before the Leviathan pool comes, you must assemble the amulet, and to get it, Varn’s amulet fragment is important. You get it by interacting with Leviathan letters across the Cultist Lair. In this guide, learn where to find Leviathan letter locations to complete Fisch Varn’s Amulet Fragment quest.

All Leviathan Letter Locations in Fisch

The Leviathan letters are found after you enter the Cultist Lair in Fisch. Once there, use a Fisch GPS and follow these coordinates to find the Leviatha letters to complete the Fisch Varn’s Quest:

  • L: 4241, -1977,-4727
  • E: 4361.2, -2009, -4621
  • V: 4353.5, -2009,-4739
  • I: 4280, -2006, -4629
  • A: 4250, -1994, -4650
  • T: 4381.6, -2234.8, -4704.2
  • H: 4355.7, -2235, -4651.5
  • A: 4250, -1994, -4650
  • N: 4282, -2234, -4670
Also Read: How to Open Cultist Lair Door 1 in Fisch

How to Complete Fisch Varn’s Amulet Fragment Quest

To complete Varn’s Amulet Fragment quest in Fisch, first you must unlock the Cultist Lair door 2 and interact with Varn. Once you do so, the NPC will ask to find all Leviathan letters. Go to the coordinations we have mentioned above to find all the letters. Once near a letter, hold the E key to interact with it. After finding them all, get back to Varn and get Varn’s amulet fragment in Fisch.

Fisch Leviathan letter collect

That is how you can find all Leviathan letters in Fisch and complete Varn’s quest. Did you find Varn’s amulet fragment in Fisch? Tell us in the comments.

How to get Varn’s amulet fragment in Fisch?

Find all Leviathan letters and talk to Varn NPC in Cultist Lairs in Fisch to get the amulet fragment.

Where is Varn located in Fisch?

Varn is a Cultist Lair NPC, who is found in the third room that unlocks after going through door 2 in Fisch.

Related Articles
How to Complete Maelira’s Quest in Fisch
Bipradeep Biswas Nov 9, 2025
How to Get Fabulous Rod in Fisch
Ishan Adhikary Nov 3, 2025
All Fisch Angler Quest Rewards
Ishan Adhikary Oct 27, 2025
How to Get Elder Mossripper Rod in Fisch
Ishan Adhikary Oct 5, 2025
#Tags
#ROBLOX#Fisch
Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recommended Articles
    Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Preload Guide: Countdown Timer and Preload Times
    Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Preload Guide: Countdown Timer and Preload Times
    Author Aryan Singh
    NYT Strands Hints Today: Check Answers for November 10, 2025
    NYT Strands Hints Today: Check Answers for November 10, 2025
    Author Anmol Sachdeva
    NYT Connections Hints Today: Answers & Clues for November 10, 2025
    NYT Connections Hints Today: Answers & Clues for November 10, 2025
    Author Sanmay Chakrabarti
    Wordle Hints Today: Answer for November 10, 2025
    Wordle Hints Today: Answer for November 10, 2025
    Author Rishabh Sabarwal
    NYT Strands Hints Today: Check Answers for November 9, 2025
    NYT Strands Hints Today: Check Answers for November 9, 2025
    Author Anmol Sachdeva
    NYT Connections Hints Today: Answers & Clues for November 9, 2025
    NYT Connections Hints Today: Answers & Clues for November 9, 2025
    Author Sanmay Chakrabarti
    Wordle Hints Today: Answer for November 9, 2025
    Wordle Hints Today: Answer for November 9, 2025
    Author Ishan Adhikary