Fisch Kareth’s Amulet Fragment Quest: How to Cleanse Corrupt Books

A huge update has dropped in Fisch, and this brings back the Cult, the one who worshipped the Great Dreamer. Along with that, we have a bunch of new quests to keep us busy for the next few days. So, if you have already completed the ones on the first level, get ready for the Kareth NPC behind the first door inside the Cultist Lair. That said, here is how to complete the quests of the Kareth NPC and cleanse the corrupt books in Fisch.

How to Complete Kareth’s Quest in Fisch

The Kareth NPC can be found at a level below the Cultist Lair. Reaching this area will not be easy, as you must first find the Cultist Lair in Fisch and then open the Cultist Lair Door 1 inside the Lair. Once the door is opened, you can take the elevator to go down and reach the Hall of Whispers.

Cross the Hall, pass through the door, and find the Kareth NPC behind the small pool. He will be wearing a green hooded costume with a ‘New Quest‘ text hovering above his head. Interact with the NPC to start the quest, and follow the steps below:

Go back to the hallway, where you saw shelves filled with books and ladders leaning against them.

All you need to do is go near the shelves and point your mouse pointer towards every book.

You’ll notice the pointer convert into a hand symbol for a certain book. Make sure to click every book that gets the hand symbol.

When you’ve checked every book on the shelf and none are left to be cleansed, that is, the hand symbol is not appearing for any of them, you’ll know that the quest has been completed. Now, return to the Kareth NPC and speak with him again. He will reward you with the Kareth’s Amulet Fragment for completing the quest.

That completes the guide to get Kareth’s Amulet Fragment in Fisch and how you can cleanse the corrupt books in the game. So, were you able to collect all the amulet fragments and make the ultimate Dreamer Amulet in the game yet? Tell us in the comments below.