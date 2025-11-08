Home » How to Get to Cultist Lair in Fisch

How to Get to Cultist Lair in Fisch

Ishan Adhikary
Comments 0
Fisch Cultist Lair how to get
In Short
  • The Cultist Lair is located at 0, 150, 2000 coordinates on Terrapin Island in Fisch.
  • Players need the Sea Traveler Note to reach the hidden Terrapin Hideaway.
  • Use the Smokescreen totems at night to unlock the Cultist Lair entrance.

The Cultist Lair update brings the cultists back to the game with a new area to discover. This new area is full of new quests and a lot of rewards. But to get to the lair, there are a few steps you must follow. In this guide, learn how to get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch.

How to Reach Cultist Lair in Fisch

To get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch, you must go to Terrapin Island first. Once there, use the Fisch GPS and locate the Sea Traveler at these coordinates: 151, 150, 2033.

1. Get Sea Traveler Note

Talk to the NPC multiple times, then catch the Sea Turtle from the Terrapin Bestiary. Now hold the Sea Turtle and talk to the NPC again. He will give you the Sea Traveler Note.

Sea Traveler Note from Sea Traveler

Note: You can skip this part as you already know the coordinates to the cave.

2. Find the Terrapin Hideaway

In the Sea Traveler Note, you will find the coordinates: 0, 150, 2000, which takes you to the Cultist Lair. To find it, look for the NPC fishing on the backside of Terrapin Island. From there, climb the rocks and find the cave hidden with leaves.

Terrapin Cultist Lair cave

3. Unlock Cultist Lair Entrance

Once you are inside the cave, you will need two Fisch totems: Sundial and Smokescreen. If it is already not night, use the Sundial to make it night. Then use the Smokescreen totem to make it foggy. The Cultist Lair opens in Fisch when it is night and foggy. This will show a lever that you can interact with to open the Cultist Lair entrance.

Cultist Lair door Fisch

That is how you can get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch. Have you entered the new area yet? Let us know in the comments.

Where do you find the Cultist Lair in Fisch?

Cultist Lair is in Terrapin Island at 0, 150, 2000 coordinates in Fisch.

How to enter the Cultist Lair in Fisch?

Players need the Sea Turtle to interact with the Sea Traveler, then, during a foggy night at the Terrapin Hideaway, they can unlock the Cultist Lair entrance in Fisch.

Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

