How to Get to Cultist Lair in Fisch

The Cultist Lair update brings the cultists back to the game with a new area to discover. This new area is full of new quests and a lot of rewards. But to get to the lair, there are a few steps you must follow. In this guide, learn how to get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch.

How to Reach Cultist Lair in Fisch

To get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch, you must go to Terrapin Island first. Once there, use the Fisch GPS and locate the Sea Traveler at these coordinates: 151, 150, 2033.

1. Get Sea Traveler Note

Talk to the NPC multiple times, then catch the Sea Turtle from the Terrapin Bestiary. Now hold the Sea Turtle and talk to the NPC again. He will give you the Sea Traveler Note.

Note: You can skip this part as you already know the coordinates to the cave.

2. Find the Terrapin Hideaway

In the Sea Traveler Note, you will find the coordinates: 0, 150, 2000, which takes you to the Cultist Lair. To find it, look for the NPC fishing on the backside of Terrapin Island. From there, climb the rocks and find the cave hidden with leaves.

3. Unlock Cultist Lair Entrance

Once you are inside the cave, you will need two Fisch totems: Sundial and Smokescreen. If it is already not night, use the Sundial to make it night. Then use the Smokescreen totem to make it foggy. The Cultist Lair opens in Fisch when it is night and foggy. This will show a lever that you can interact with to open the Cultist Lair entrance.

That is how you can get to the Cultist Lair in Fisch. Have you entered the new area yet? Let us know in the comments.