If you are someone who uses the Gmail app on smartphones to send links of important articles or webpages, then you probably know that there is no way to add links to custom texts, i.e., no way to hyperlink. However, going through Reddit, we have found a trick that will let you add a link to a pre-constructed sentence on the Gmail app.

How to Add Hyperlinks in Emails on Gmail App

So, here’s how you can add hyperlinks to your emails on the Gmail app.

First, open the webpage that you want to add in your email.

Copy the URL of the page.

Then open the Gmail app on your device and tap the “Compose” button to start writing a new email.

After giving the recipient details, paste the link of the URL in the body of the email.

Now, tap the back button on the top left corner to go back. This will automatically save your unfinished email in the “Drafts” folder.

Go to the “Drafts” folder and open up the email in which you added the link.

This time, when the email opens, you will see that the link has turned blue and is now clickable.

Now take the typing cursor and place it anywhere in the middle of the link.

In the middle, write the custom text that you want your recipient to read.

After completing your custom text, erase the original texts of the URL.

You will now have a blue-colored, clickable text with a hyperlink.

Yeah, I know, it is a pretty complicated and long process, that too for a task this simple. And I am pretty surprised that with all the developments of the Gmail app, Google still does not allow users to add hyperlinks in emails.

So, until the Mountain View-based tech giant officially gives support for hyperlinks for the Gmail app on Android and iOS, we have to use this trick to perform the task.