Putting health and fitness at the forefront, Apple has vastly improved the stock health app. Features like exercise tracking, cycle tracking, hearing health, and sleep tracking have made it a great tool for fitness freaks and health-conscious people alike. The app keeps a record of all of your data including heart rate, walking/running steps, and more so that you can track your progress and even share your data. While many prefer to keep the health data forever, I like to wipe them out after a certain time – especially when those piles of data are no longer needed. It not only prevents the Health app from hogging plenty of storage but also helps it remain clutter-free. In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how you can delete entire Health data from iPhone on iOS 13 or later.

Delete All Health Data from iPhone

Depending on your needs, you can eliminate all the saved health records at one go or clear out individual data from specific categories like heart rate and active energy. What about the health data synced with other apps? Well, the Health app also lets you clean up the records synced with other apps like Clock, Messages and more. So, you get the desired control over your health data and can manage it based on your convenience. So, let’s jump right in to it and get started with the steps!

Deleting App Health Data from iPhone

1. Open the Health app on your iPhone and tap on the profile photo at the top right corner.

2. Under the Privacy section, choose Apps.

3. Under the Apps section, you should see the apps that have access to your health data. For instance, if you want to remove the data associated with the stock clock app, tap on it. Then, tap on Data and hit Delete All Data from “Clock”. After that, click on Delete to confirm.

If you want to wipe out all the data associated with the Health app, choose Health and then tap on Delete All Data from Health. After that, tap on Delete to confirm that you want to permanently get rid of all the health data from your iPhone.

Note: You can also delete the entire health data from the Settings app > Health > Data Access & Devices.

Deleting Individual Health Data from iPhone

Just in case, you want to remove specific data like heart rate, active energy, or walking/running distance, there is a way to get it done as well.

1. Launch the Health app on your device and ensure that the Summary tab is selected at the bottom. Under Favorites, tap on the individual category like Heart Rate or Active Energy.

2. Now, scroll down and select Show All Data and tap Edit at the top right corner. Finally, tap on Delete All at the top left corner of the screen and confirm.

Note: If a specific health data is not showing up on the Summary page, tap on Show All Health Data and then choose the respective category.

Wipe Out Health Data from Your iPhone

So, that’s how you can take control of your health data on your iOS device. It’s good that Apple has offered the needed flexibility to manage personal data. Now that you know how the process works, take advantage of it to keep your device’ storage uncluttered. You can also use this process to delete the data if you are conscious about your privacy. So, use the above steps to take control of your health data.