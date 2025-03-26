Cipher’s Drip Marketing for Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Revealed

Cipher’s Drip Marketing has been shared by HoYoverse, confirming its release for Honkai Star Rail 3.3. Cipher will be a 5-star rarity character of the Nihility path with the Quantum damage type. She is also a demi-god Chrysos Heir, holding the Coreflame of Trickery and the Divine Authority of Zagreus. Cipher’s Drip Marketing reveals some interesting details about her in Honkai Star Rail 3.3, so let’s take a closer look at it.

HSR 3.3 Cipher’s Drip Marketing

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail)

Cifera, or Cipher, is a rogue from the city of Dolos. She is nicknamed the fleet-footed Thief Star Ciferia, according to the latest HSR 3.3 Drip Marketing. This could be a major hint at her nefarious past.

The Drip Marketing also reveals that the City of Dolos is a kind of criminal city, where 300 Rogues reside without answering to anyone. Cipher has already completed her Flame Chasing journey and recovered the Coreflame of Trickery from Zagreus.

The lost city of rogues, Dolos, where 300 Rogues revel in their games, answering to no one.



Race onward, fleet-Footed Thief Star Cifera, Chrysos Heir of the “Trickery” Coreflame, and may your web of lies spread with the breeze throughout all lands — “Ha! Trying to pull one over on me? Dream on!”

Cipher has yet to appear in the Honkai Star Rail story, although she has been mentioned by Aglaea a couple of times already. With her being featured in the upcoming HSR 3.3 banners, we can expect Cipher to make an appearance in Honkai Star Rail 3.2, just like Anaxa appeared in version 3.1.

Furthermore, if the Drip Marketing order is taken into account, we expect Cipher to feature in the second half of the HSR 3.3 banners and Hyacine occupying the first half banners.

Cipher’s kit has also leaked recently, revealing her to be a Follow-up attack DPS with an Ultimate that deals True Damage. Cipher can be the perfect pair for Feixiao if her leaked kit remains the same overall; however, other teams can also benefit from her presence.

Tell us what you think about Cipher’s Drip Marketing and whether you are planning to pull for her in Honkai Star Rail 3.3.