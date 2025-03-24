Honkai Star Rail Leak Teases Cipher’s Kit, and She Is Shaping up to Be Feixiao’s Best Match

Cipher is one of the demi-gods in Amphoreus, the newest region in Honkai Star Rail, and a Chrysos Heir from Dolos. She bears the core flame of Zagreus, Titan of Trickery, and is expected to arrive in the HSR 3.3 update. As per leaks, Cipher is said to be a Nihility character with the Quantum damage type. However, unlike most Nihility characters that have either DoT or Debuffing kits, Cipher’s kit is tailored towards Follow-up Attack (FUA) and True Damage. Her kit recently leaked on Reddit, and it hints at Cipher becoming the next Meta Support or Sub-DPS for Feixiao FUA teams in Honkai Star Rail.

Cipher’s Is a True Damage FUA DPS

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

According to a recent leak via Seele Leaks on Reddit, Cipher is a Quantum Nihility Follow-up Attack DPS in Honkai Star Rail. She can inflict the ‘Fortold’ status on enemies, which records as the damage received by that enemy from her attacks as a “Wealth Bond”.

When Cipher uses her Ultimate on the marked target, she deals True damage equal to that of the recorded damage by the Wealth Bond on that enemy.

When an ally attacks the marked enemy, Cipher immediately executes a Follow-up Attack against that enemy, dealing Quantum damage based on her Attack. The number of Follow-up attacks she can execute in this way is reset every time she uses her Ultimate.

Furthermore, Cipher’s leaked trace 1 ability decreases the Defenses of all enemies by a percentage when she is on the field.

Cipher’s Leaked Kit Makes Her Perfect for Feixiao

Image Credit: Hoyoverse/Honkai Star Rail (screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

So, why is Cipher’s kit perfect for Feixiao teams in Honkai Star Rail? As Feixiao herself executes Follow-up attacks when allies attack enemies, Cipher would increase the Follow-up attacks executed by both Feixiao and herself when she is on her team.

Furthermore, Feixiao charges her ultimate based on the number of attacks from her allies, which makes her extremely strong with other Follow-up attacking HSR characters. With Cipher having multiple Follow-up attacks, she can act as a battery for Feixiao.

A big reason why these two may have great synergy is that Cipher can record a percentage of the damage dealt by Feixiao on the marked enemy, which is significantly higher since she is an SS tier DPS in HSR. Cipher can then deal a percentage of Feixiao’s damage as True Damage, which ignores all resistance of enemies.

This could easily make the Cipher-Feixiao duo the strongest in the game. Feixiao teams are already considered one of the best in Honkai Star Rail, and this might secure the FUA meta for a long time. However, for now, all we can do is wait since Cipher is rumored to be released in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update, which will likely arrive sometime in late May 2025. Until then, what do you think about Cipher’s leaked abilities? Let us know in the comments below.