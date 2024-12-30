Honkai Star Rail Amphoreus Map and Names of Cities Revealed

Honkai Star Rail is only a couple of weeks away from their next big update and they are starting to release more trailers, slowly revealing the details of Amphoreus. With the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream only a day away, HSR players cannot hold their excitement for more information. The new trailer of Amphoreus reveals a lot more details about the history of Amphoreus and the Titans that used to rule it. In the new trailer, we also learn about the six cities on the Amphoreus map, which will likely become the main areas that we get to explore during this arc. Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Here are all the names of the Amphoreus cities revealed in Honkai Star Rail:

Okhema : Protected by the Titan Kephale and the city where Aglaea lives. Also known as the holy city.

: Protected by the Titan Kephale and the city where Aglaea lives. Also known as the holy city. Castrum Kremnos : Appears to be the center of the war in Amphoreus, according to the trailer. This city was protected by the Titan of Strife — Nikador, who has fell to the madness of the black tide.

: Appears to be the center of the war in Amphoreus, according to the trailer. This city was protected by the Titan of Strife — Nikador, who has fell to the madness of the black tide. Janusopolis : Known as the temple of the three fates, which sounds to be the home of Tribbie, the three twins introduced recently in the 3.1 drip marketing. This city worships the Titan Time Weaver — Oronyx, who has fallen silent.

: Known as the temple of the three fates, which sounds to be the home of Tribbie, the three twins introduced recently in the 3.1 drip marketing. This city worships the Titan Time Weaver — Oronyx, who has fallen silent. Grove of Epiphany : This place is also known as the cradle of knowledge. This city is under the Reason Titan — Cerces, who has entered ‘death’s embrace’, according to the trailer. Likely the home of Anaxa, one of the chrysos’ heirs.

: This place is also known as the cradle of knowledge. This city is under the Reason Titan — Cerces, who has entered ‘death’s embrace’, according to the trailer. Likely the home of Anaxa, one of the chrysos’ heirs. Styxias : Ruled over by the Death Titan — Thanatos and likely the home of Castorice.

: Ruled over by the Death Titan — Thanatos and likely the home of Castorice. Aidonia: Ruled by the god of the sky — Aquila.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

With all the six titans and their cities revealed in Amphoreus, we can expect further details about them in the upcoming livestream of Honkai Star Rail. Tell us what you think about the Titans and the backstory revealed about Amphoreus so far, and what your expectation is from the upcoming version in the comments below.