Home > News > Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream announced
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@honkaistarrail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)
In Short
  • Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream has been scheduled for January 01, 2024, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8).
  • The HSR 3.0 livestream will be streamed on their official YouTube and Twitch channel.
  • The 3.0 version will release three new characters and is also start the next Trailblazing arc in Amphoreus.

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 is going to be the first entry in the upcoming Amphoreus trailblazing arc. The 3.0 version will start with a bang, releasing the well-known emanator of Erudition — The Herta, and the new Remembrance character of Amphoreus — Aglaea. Alongside them, we will also get the Remembrance path for the Trailblazer, making our main protagonist more versatile. The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream has been announced and it will reveal all the information in more detail, including the map of Amphoreus, 3.0 events, and the rerun banner. So, let’s find out when it is going to happen.

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream has been scheduled for January 01, 2024, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). The HSR 3.0 livestream will be streamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Honkai Star Rail. As usual, the special broadcast will give away 300 Stellar Jades worth of redeem codes, and you can learn about them through our HSR codes list which we update regularly. I will recommend you bookmark it to always find the latest active codes.

Related Articles
Honkai Star Rail Fugue Build: Relics, Light Cones & Teams
Sanmay Chakrabarti Dec 24, 2024
Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Trailer: Here’s a First Look at Amphoreus The Eternal Land
Sanmay Chakrabarti Dec 13, 2024
Is Tingyun’s English Voice Actor (VA) Changed in HSR 2.7? Answered
Sanmay Chakrabarti Dec 4, 2024

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 version is going to be a massive update, introducing a new world and multiple new characters. Here is everything you can look forward to:

  • Three new charactersThe Herta, Aglaea and Remembrance Trailblazer
  • New Path: Remembrance
  • New world: Amphoreus the Eternal Land
  • Multiple New Events, and Rewards
  • Tons of QoL updates and Rewards

So, are you excited about the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 release?

#Tags
#Honkai Star Rail

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...