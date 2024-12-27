Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 is going to be the first entry in the upcoming Amphoreus trailblazing arc. The 3.0 version will start with a bang, releasing the well-known emanator of Erudition — The Herta, and the new Remembrance character of Amphoreus — Aglaea. Alongside them, we will also get the Remembrance path for the Trailblazer, making our main protagonist more versatile. The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream has been announced and it will reveal all the information in more detail, including the map of Amphoreus, 3.0 events, and the rerun banner. So, let’s find out when it is going to happen.

Hi, Trailblazers!



The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.0 "Paean of Era Nova" Special Program will be officially released on 2025/01/01 19:30:00 (UTC+8)

This world has been waiting for heroes. The Express will be arriving at the "Land of Memories," Amphoreus!

During the program… pic.twitter.com/Tmsxpi4tj0— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) December 27, 2024

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream has been scheduled for January 01, 2024, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). The HSR 3.0 livestream will be streamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Honkai Star Rail. As usual, the special broadcast will give away 300 Stellar Jades worth of redeem codes, and you can learn about them through our HSR codes list which we update regularly. I will recommend you bookmark it to always find the latest active codes.

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 version is going to be a massive update, introducing a new world and multiple new characters. Here is everything you can look forward to:

Three new characters : The Herta, Aglaea and Remembrance Trailblazer

: The Herta, Aglaea and Remembrance Trailblazer New Path : Remembrance

: Remembrance New world: Amphoreus the Eternal Land

Amphoreus the Eternal Land Multiple New Events, and Rewards

Tons of QoL updates and Rewards

So, are you excited about the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 release?