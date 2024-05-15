Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Leaked Banners Reveal Star-Studded Phase 1 Lineup

- Honkai Star Rail 2.3 is expected to release on June 18, and will feature Firefly and Jade as the two new characters.
- According to leaks, Firefly and Ruan Mei will feature in the first half of the HSR 2.3 banners, while Jade and Argenti will feature in the second half.
- If the leaks are accurate, then the Light Cone banners will feature the signature Light Cones of Firefly, Ruan Mei, Jade and Argenti.
Honkai Star Rail 2.2 is currently in phase one and players are enjoying building Robin. The next phase of the 2.2 version will feature Boothill and Fu Xuan and after that, the HSR 2.3 version will feature Firefly and Jade. Honkai Star Rail players are definitely scrambling for Stellar Jades, but they are going to be in a lot more trouble in HSR 2.3 according to the recent leaks. The recent Honkai Star Rail banner leak has revealed the upcoming HSR 2.3 banner lineup, and it looks stacked.
According to the leak, here is how the HSR 2.3 banner will shape up:
HSR 2.3 phase 1 Banner:
- Firefly | Destruction | Fire
- Ruan Mei | Harmony | Ice
HSR 2.3 phase 2 Banner:
- Jade | Erudition | Quantum
- Argenti | Erudition | Physical
According to the leak, Firefly and Ruan Mei will feature in the first phase of the update, while Jade and Argenti will feature in the second phase. Remember to take this leak with a pinch of salt, as it is still not official information and the lineup can change before the HSR 2.3 Livestream.
As you can tell, phase one of the HSR 2.3 banner is stacked with two of the strongest units in the game, and both of them pair perfectly together. Firefly’s leaked kit shows us that she is an extremely strong DPS character with a very strong Break Effect damage kit, and Ruan Mei is one of the best Support characters who buffs Break Effect damage.
So, players that don’t have Ruan Mei and lack Stellar Jades will have to make an important decision for the upcoming 2.3 banners, because Firefly is an absolute must-pull, in my opinion. So, what’s your opinion on the leaked HSR 2.3 banners? Tell us who you are going to pull for in version 2.3 in the comment section.