Honda Activa 2023 with Honda Smart Key Makes Its Entry in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the new Activa 2023, its first OBD2-compliant two-wheeler in India. The vehicle comes with the Honda Smart Key System, new alloy wheels, and a lot of new improvements. Check out the details below.

Honda Activa 2023: Details

The Honda Active 2023 comes in standard, deluxe, and smart variants. Support for Honda Smart Key enables features like Smart Find, Smart Unlock, and Smart Start. It also comes with Mapped Smart ECU, which will work as a security device to connect the ECU and Smart Key.

The two-wheeler boasts a full-metal body with edgy cuts with chrome elements at the front and support for alloy wheels. It includes a two-way start/stop engine switch, the Double Lid Fuel Opening System to access the 18L storage space under the seat, and the Lock Mod (5-in-1 lock).

It includes the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer and 3-step adjustable rear suspension. There’s a 12-inch front wheel and Telescopic Suspension. It also integrates the Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) for optimized energy output by maximizing efficient combustion and minimizing friction. The vehicle is equipped with Honda ACG Starter to start the engine without any jolts, and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), among other things.

Additionally, there’s support for fuel-efficient tyres, a side stand with engine inhibitor, a large floor space, DC LED headlamp, and much more.

Price and Availability

The new Honda Activa 2023 is priced at Rs 80,537 (smart model), Rs 77,036 (deluxe variant), and Rs 74,536 (standard variant) and will be available in Pearl Siren Blue New, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.