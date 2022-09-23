HiSense Launches U7H, Tornado 2.0 A7H TVs in India

HiSense has launched two new Smart TVs, the U7H and the Tornado 2.0 A7H in India. Both TVs come with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, among other exciting features. Plus, there’s an extended warranty of 3 years too. Have a look at the details.

HiSense U7H TV: Specs and Features

The HiSense U7H QLED TV comes in two screen sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch. The 4K IPS display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Full Array Local Dimming for deeper blacks and bright views, and Quantum Dot technology for rich color reproduction and contrast. It also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as mentioned earlier.

For gaming enthusiasts, there are features like an AMD Free Sync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). The TV also comes with HDMI 2.1 and e-ARC support to enable support for next-gen gaming consoles.

There’s also support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The HiSense U7H also comes bundled with free Amazon Fire Tv stick 4K worth Rs 5,999.

HiSense Tornado 2.0 A7H TV: Specs and Features

The HiSense Tornado 2.0 A7H has a 55-inch display with Pixel Tuning, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. It also comes with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) gaming features.

The TV has a setup of 6 speakers with a sound output of 120W. The speakers are backed by JBL. It runs Google TV for access to the Google Play Store and Chromecast, along with support for Apple AirPlay and Apple Home Kit.

The remote control has a traceable tracker to easily find it in case it gets misplaced.

Price and Availability

The HiSense U7H is priced at Rs 51,990 (55-inch) and Rs 71,990 (65-inch) and is now available via Amazon India during the Great Indian Shopping Festival. The HiSense A7H retails at Rs 42,990 and is up for grabs via Amazon and Flipkart.

HiSense is also differing buyers a chance to get tickets to watch a live FIFA match in Qatar as it’s an official sponsor.