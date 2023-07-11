Hisense Laser TV and More 4K TVs Launched In India; Starts At Rs 28,999

Hisense has introduced its all-new Laser TV and fresh line of 4K TVs in India. Their TV assortment is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers with the price starting at under Rs 30,000 and going all the way up to Rs 4,99,999. The devices pack features like a high refresh rate panel, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision certification, and much more. Check out the details below.

Hisense Laser TV: Specs and Features

With its thin uniform bezels and overall sleek footprint, the Laser TV boasts a massive 120-inch ALR display with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Film Maker Mode. It is TUV-Rheinland certified too. Plus, the Trichroma Laser Technology offers a 107% BT.2020 super wide color gamut for maximized color reproduction and visual coverage.

The TV incorporates MEMC technology and 4K UHD picture quality to deliver a 3000 ANSI Lumens output. This also makes the screen block up to 85% of glare, suitable for use in brightly lit environments.

Using this device, you can gain access to a plethora of global content based on your geographical location. To enhance your audio experience, the TV also features powerful 40W front-firing speakers.

Hisense 4K TVs: Specs and Features

The all-new 4K TV lineup includes the A6K, the A7K, and the Tornado QLED E7K Pro. The 55-inch E7K Pro is designed to double down as a Gaming panel. With a 10-bit 4K QLED display, you can enjoy up to 240Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision and Audio certification and Total HDR Solution. The panel incorporates the Quantum Dot color technology to produce 1.07 billion colors with true-to-tone accuracy. Additionally, the device comes with built-in woofers and AMD FreeSync Premium. In terms of gaming, the TV is equipped with ALLM, VRR, e-ARC, and much more. There’s also support for 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 port along with Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Hisense Tornado QLED E7K Pro

The A7K TV comes equipped with Google TV support and a 120Hz HRR panel with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification. It also comes with a JBL-certified 61W built-in Woofer. Additionally, the display comes with AI Adaptive Depth and Pixel Tuning technology. There’s a dedicated Adaptive Light Sensor along with an AI Sports Mode along with the ability to connect the device to smart home platforms like Google Home and Apple AirPlay. The TV runs VIDAA Smart OS. There is a dedicated Game Mode with ALLM, VRR, and e-ARC support.

With the entry-level A6K smart TV, you can enjoy 4K visuals thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification. The TV further makes use of AI Adaptive Depth technology to refine your viewing experience. With a dedicated Game Mode, you can enjoy smooth gameplay at 60Hz with advanced features like ALLM and VRR. The smart TV also comes with built-in Alexa and VIDDA Control for voice commands.

Price and Availability

Hisense’s all-new range of 4K TVs and the Laser TV starts from Rs 28,999. The Laser TV and the Tornado QLED E7K Pro 4K TV will be available via Amazon. You can grab the A7K 4K TV via Flipkart. The A6K TV will be up for grabs via both Amazon and Flipkart. The sale will start on July 15. Have a look at the prices for the all-new Hisense TVs below.

Hisense A6K TV: Rs 28,999

Hisense A7K TV: Rs 47,999

Hisense Tornado QLED E7K Pro TV: Rs 49,999

Hisense Laser TV: Rs 4,99,999

Featured Image: Hisense Laser TV