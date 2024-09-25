Hellboy: The Crooked Man Has Really Bad News for the Franchise’s Fans

After being unheard of for years, Hellboy has made a comeback with The Crooked Man. This movie was supposed to bring back Hellboy on the big screen with a new story set in the Appalachia mountains which the directors claimed to be one of the most comic-accurate Hellboy movies. However, if you have been looking forward to watching this movie in the theaters, there’s some bad news for you regarding its theatrical release.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Might Not Release in Theaters Globally

According to a report made by Comicbook, Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be released theatrically in the UK on September 27, 2024. However, after that, it will be released on VOD in the United States on October 8, 2024. This release is way too soon and means only one thing. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is not going to see a theatrical release in the United States. Now that this movie is not going to be released in the US, it is highly unlikely any other region might get to see a theatrical release of Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

In India, BookMyShow, the movie ticketing platform shows the listing of Hellboy: The Crooked Man but does not reveal the release date as of now. We’re not sure of its theatrical release and it might head straight to digital and streaming platforms.

This decision could be the result of the poor reception this movie has received with its early previews. The movie is currently on a 4.9 rating on IMDb. However, if this movie does not do well, it could be the end of a franchise for good since the last Hellboy movie, Hellboy (2019) also performed poorly receiving only a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So let’s wait and see if it does release in theaters worldwide or not and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!