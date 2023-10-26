Haier Launches C11 4K OLED Smart TV with Dolby Atmos in India

Haier has introduced the new C11 4K OLED TV in India. The TV falls in the premium category and has attractions like a 120Hz display, 50W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Haier C11 4K OLED TV: Specs and Features

The Haier C11 4K TV comes in two screen sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch and has a bezel-less design. The 4K OLED display supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate, 100o nits of brightness, a 0.1ms response time, and HDR10+. The display has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 178-degree viewing angle. There’s also support for Dolby Vision IQ.

On the audio front, you get 50W front-firing stereo speakers by HARMAN Kardon with support for Dolby Atmos. The connectivity options include four HDMI ports, Ethernet, one CI card slot, two USB 2.0 ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The new Haier TV runs Google TV, which brings support for thousands of apps and games. It also provides access to Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The smart TV is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You also get gaming-centric features like MEMC, ALLM, and a Game mode.

Additionally, the TV comes with a Bluetooth-enabled voice remote control, which has dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube.

Price and Availability

The Haier C11 4K OLED TV retails at Rs 1,58,990 for the 55-inch model and Rs 2,15,990 for the 65-inch model. It will be available via the company’s website and leading retail stores. So, will you buy the expensive TV from Haier? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section!