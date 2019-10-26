H2O Audio has announced the world’s first waterproof headphones for Apple Watch – Interval Swim. The headphones are aimed at lap swimmers so that they can enjoy music while they’re practicing.

These headphones supports music playback through iTunes, Pandora, podcasts or audiobooks. All these are accessible right from the Apple watch eliminating the need for a smartphone.

“Lap swimming is the most healthy, low-impact path to fitness – it engages your entire body, strengthens your heart and lowers stress levels – but it is boring. This new device gives lap swimmers the same level of motivational entertainment that joggers and runners have enjoyed since the invention of the walkman.”, said Kristian Rauhala, CEO and Founder of H2O Audio.

The device has a “rugged sports band” that helps to hold the Apple Watch in place behind the swimmer’s head. Interval is IPX8 rated for water resistance, which means it can be immersed over 1 meter of water, 3.6m to be precise.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with Apple Watch. The headphones will last 6 hours even if you use it in full volume. For those worried about the compatibility, Interval is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and above.

You will get Elastomer ear tips in five sizes (XS-XL) and one set of “Tree Tip” ear tips and hence, you don’t have to worry if it would fit in your ears comfortably.

To enhance the experience, the company offers an app called My Swim tracker that will help you keep track of lap turns and log your swim distances. You can also hear the lap count and swim distance with this one.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the H2O Audio Interval Swim headphone is priced at $99.99 and the product ships worldwide.

Buy H20 Internal Swim Headphones($99.99)