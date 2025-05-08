GTA 6 Trailer 2 Was “Equal Parts Gameplay and Cutscenes” on PS5: Confirms Rockstar

May 6th was certainly a surprising day when Rockstar Games, out of nowhere, shadow-dropped the second trailer for GTA 6. Now, the trailer looks incredible, and no one in this world will even deny it. From Jason’s abs to Lucia’s… punches, it definitely dropped our jaws. And the most surprising fact? Every second of the GTA 6 trailer 2 was gameplay and cutscenes captured on a PS5, and Rockstar has confirmed it twice.

According to Rockstar’s official X post, the second GTA 6 trailer is “comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes.” That’s right—what many assumed to be just flashy cinematics also includes actual gameplay.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Already Confirmed PS5 Gameplay Capture

The lines between the two are now so blurred, thanks to the studio’s technical leap, that it’s hard to tell what’s playable and what’s not. If you notice the full GTA 6 trailer 2, at the end, it says ‘captured on PS5.’ Now, Rockstar just doubled down on it through the official X post.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The game is set in a modern-day Vice City and follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The trailer hints at a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style crime duo, set against a vibrant and wild open world packed with detail. Social media clips, car chases, beach parties—it’s all there.

While officially, GTA 6 is now delayed to May 2026, this trailer is a strong reminder of why the wait might be worth it. If what we’re seeing is truly what we’ll play, Rockstar may be changing the game once again. So, awaiting Grand Theft Auto 6, we can just stay amazed by the brilliance of Rockstar.

For now, fans can keep rewatching the GTA 6 trailer 2, knowing it’s not all movie magic—it’s part of the real gameplay experience coming to PS5. Want something more? Here you can check out the GTA 6 Easter eggs.