GTA 6 Fans Believe They’ve Found the Face (And Voice) Behind a New Character

If you’ve been keeping up with all things Grand Theft Auto 6 lately, you probably know fans are leaving no frame unturned. Now, GTA 6 fans believe they’ve discovered the actor behind Raul Bautista—a character who looks like he’ll play a pretty big role in the story. And the latest theory? It’s actually kind of convincing.

After Rockstar dropped the GTA 6 trailer 2 earlier this month, excitement was at an all-time high. It broke view records with over 475 million views in just 24 hours. Naturally, fans have been in full detective mode ever since. We found a lot of GTA 6 easter eggs and teasers in the trailer, but that is not where fans ended their investigations. The speculations keep growing thanks to the official website and many social media posts.

GTA 6 Character Raul Bautista Actor Spotted By Fans

And that’s where this latest theory comes in. Spanish actor Oscar Jaenada posted a photo on Instagram wearing a t-shirt with Raul Bautista’s face on it. X user @GameRoll caught the post and shared it with the world, sparking a flurry of discussion.

And yeah, the resemblance is hard to ignore. Jaenada’s got the look, and fans think it lines up too well to be a coincidence. Of course, this isn’t the first time GTA 6 fans have played the casting detective. Back when the first GTA 6 trailer dropped in 2023, players were already piecing together who might be voicing Lucia and Jason, the game’s main protagonists. It’s become part of the fun—guessing who’s behind the faces and voices we’re already starting to care about.

In my eyes, Jaenada looks more Raul Bautista than Bautista himself. I know that sounds like a stretch, but bypassing Rockstar’s NDA just to tease a t-shirt unless you know something about the character does not make much sense. If you are new to the name Jaenada, he’s starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Rambo: Last Blood, and The Losers. So yeah, he’s no stranger to gritty roles.

While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed anything yet, and probably won’t for a while, these little discoveries help make the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 more exciting. GTA 6 fans believe they’ve uncovered the actor behind Raul Bautista—and if they’re right, we might’ve just gotten our first unofficial cast reveal.

What are your thoughts on this new fan discovery? Do you think Rockstar would let the actors tease the characters through their social posts? Share your thoughts in the comments.