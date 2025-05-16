Latest Take-Two Earnings Call Finally Explains GTA 6 2026 Delay

Take-Two Interactive held its latest quarterly earnings call last night. Amidst the $3 billion net loss and yearly profit the company reported, it also gave a good amount of insight into the latest GTA 6 delay and how it affected the company and the industry in general. It also turns out that GTA 6 has been in development for longer than we thought. Read on to learn more.

Take-Two CEO Explains GTA 6 Delay

Ever since GTA 6 was delayed, every gamer on Earth has been scrounging for answers as to why they must wait until 2026. However, in the latest report, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick cleared the air and emphasised that the decision to delay Grand Theft Auto VI stems from the game’s unprecedented ambition and complexity.

Zelnick further explained that the extra time needed wasn’t just about fixing bugs but also about doing the game the justice it deserved to give it that ‘good Rockstar polish.’ And while you would think the game’s delay is because of its relatively new creation, that’s not the case.

The company has mentioned that GTA 6 development began “in earnest” in 2020 after the success of Red Dead Redemption 2. Furthermore, GTA 6’s development cost is estimated to be over $1 billion which would also make it the most expensive game to be made of all time.

While this hints that GTA 6 has been in development even before 2020, it’s good news for both the company and gamers. In its latest report, the company also mentioned that “affording Rockstar additional time for such a groundbreaking project is a worthy investment,” with the CEO even calling it the “most anticipated entertainment property of all time.”

Additionally, the company also pointed out the game’s unprecedented hype before and after the release of the GTA 6 trailer 2. It’s worth pointing out the trailer has over 109 million views in nine days along which is no small feat.

Take-Two remains fiercely optimistic that GTA 6 will deliver it all and then some. On the game’s scale and future performance, the company further added:

“The ambition and complexity of Grand Theft Auto VI is greater than any previous Rockstar title, and the team is poised to release another astonishing entertainment experience that will exceed players’ expectations.”

GTA 6 Delay Cost Take-Two

However, much like life, everything has a charge. The delay of GTA 6 to May 26, 2026, did cost the company a good amount of money. The financial repercussion of the delay resulted in a net loss of $3.73 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter. This was primarily due to a $3.55 billion goodwill impairment charge. The loss actually exceeded Wall Street’s expectations and did affect the company’s stock price.

Nonetheless, Take-Two has forecasted a fiscal 2026 revenue range between $5.95 billion and $6.05 billion. This falls short of previous analysts’ estimates but is in line considering Grand Theft Auto 6’s delay.

However, even though the game’s delay has affected both gamers and the company alike, we can see everyone waiting patiently for 2026. That said, what do you think about GTA 6 being in development since 2020? Let us know in the comments below!