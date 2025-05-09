Ex-Rockstar Dev Takes Jab at $80 Mario Kart World Price While Hyping GTA 6

GTA 6 just released its second trailer, and everyone wants to be a part of the discussion. A former Rockstar Games animator has sparked discussion by claiming GTA 6 will be worth whatever price it launches at, while also throwing shade at Mario Kart World. Speaking to fans online, the ex-developer behind GTA 5 animations said Rockstar’s attention to detail and improvements, especially in lighting, might explain some of the delays.

In a YouTube video, Mike York, the former Rockstar dev, noted that the second GTA 6 trailer showed off much better lighting compared to the first, hinting at Rockstar’s commitment to pushing boundaries. “Every GTA pushes the envelope,” he said, suggesting that GTA 6 will follow the same path and justify its cost regardless of how high it is. In the same video, he mentioned that the GTA 6 trailer 2 justified how the game being delayed to 2026 is reasonable.

However, what stirred fans more was his take on Nintendo’s Mario Kart World. The former dev asked, “Why does Mario Kart cost $90?”—implying it didn’t offer the same depth or innovation. This sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing and others defending Nintendo’s different approach. In short, he said,

“No other game has the detail and the amount of realism that this does and will have when it’s released, so everybody complaining out there needs to just zip it, because whatever amount this game costs, $80 bucks or whatever, is going to be worth it. All these other games that come out for 70 bucks, 90 bucks, I mean look you’ve got Mario Kart for $90 – you think Mario Kart competes with a game like this as far as how much stuff they’ve got to put into a game?”

GTA 6 or Mario Kart World: Not Every Game Needs to Be Compared

While his comment got people talking, comparing a high-octane open-world crime saga to a fun, colorful kart racer might not be the best move. Both games serve very different audiences and purposes. One focuses on realism and storytelling, the other on quick multiplayer family-friendly fun. Bill Trinen already defended Nintendo Switch 2 game costs. He said,

“Whenever we look at a given game, we just look at what is the experience, and what’s the content, and what’s the value? “… this is a game that is so big and so vast and you will find so many little things in it to discover.

It’s fine to hype up GTA 6, especially with how much work is clearly going into it, but that doesn’t mean Mario Kart World isn’t worth its price to fans. After all, not every game needs to push technical boundaries to be great. At the end of the day, players will decide what’s worth their money.

What are your thoughts on the former Rockstar dev throwing shades at Mario Kart World’s price while defending GTA 6? Do tell us in the comments.