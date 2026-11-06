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GTA 6 Players Are Getting a Massive 2Gbps Free Internet Upgrade Ahead of Preloads

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 official screenshot with Jason refueling a vehicle with the Spectrum logo in the background.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/Spectrum
In Short
  • Spectrum is launching a free Gig Speed Lift from November 9 to 30 to help players preload GTA 6.
  • Only eligible US customers with an existing internet subscription will receive the free internet upgrade.
  • Customers can get 1Gbps or, in select markets, 2Gbps speeds to download GTA 6 in around 30 minutes.
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Spectrum Internet, a.k.a. Charter Communications’ broadband service, is offering free internet upgrades to US players up to 2Gbps to preload GTA 6 ahead of its November 19, 2026, launch, cutting the download time to mere minutes. Only eligible customers with an existing Spectrum internet plan can use this free internet upgrade to download GTA 6.

According to Spectrum’s November 4 press release, eligible customers will receive a free Gig Speed Lift, upgrading their existing internet plans to 1Gbps starting November 9, a day before GTA 6 preloads begin. The offer will run until November 30, covering Thanksgiving weekend and GTA 6’s November 19 release.

Jason and Lucia dancing in a nightclub in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Also Read: GTA 6 Countdown: How Many Days Until November 19?

Additionally, Spectrum customers in select markets with a 1Gbps plan will get an upgrade to 2Gbps during the promotional period to download GTA 6 faster. Eligible customers with compatible internet equipment can activate the speed boost via the My Spectrum App starting November 9 through November 30.

Since Rockstar revealed GTA 6’s file size at a whopping 212GB on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, US players with an eligible Spectrum internet plan could download the entire game in around 30 minutes at either 1Gbps or 2Gbps, depending on their actual internet speeds and local network conditions.

Players who miss the preload window can still download GTA 6 using Spectrum’s free Gig Speed Lift, as long as it’s before November 30. So, whether you’ve pre-ordered the GTA 6 Standard Edition or the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, you can download the game and its bonus content faster and be ready for launch.

If you’re in the US, you can still sign up for an eligible Spectrum plan ahead of GTA 6’s November 10 digital preload or November 12 physical edition preload. Meanwhile, check out Rockstar’s 39 newly released GTA 6 screenshots showcasing Vice City and protagonists Jason and Lucia to see how much detail the developer is packing into the open world.

That said, will you use Spectrum’s free Gig Speed Lift to preload GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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