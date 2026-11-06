GTA 6 Players Are Getting a Massive 2Gbps Free Internet Upgrade Ahead of Preloads

Spectrum Internet, a.k.a. Charter Communications’ broadband service, is offering free internet upgrades to US players up to 2Gbps to preload GTA 6 ahead of its November 19, 2026, launch, cutting the download time to mere minutes. Only eligible customers with an existing Spectrum internet plan can use this free internet upgrade to download GTA 6.

According to Spectrum’s November 4 press release, eligible customers will receive a free Gig Speed Lift, upgrading their existing internet plans to 1Gbps starting November 9, a day before GTA 6 preloads begin. The offer will run until November 30, covering Thanksgiving weekend and GTA 6’s November 19 release.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Additionally, Spectrum customers in select markets with a 1Gbps plan will get an upgrade to 2Gbps during the promotional period to download GTA 6 faster. Eligible customers with compatible internet equipment can activate the speed boost via the My Spectrum App starting November 9 through November 30.

Since Rockstar revealed GTA 6’s file size at a whopping 212GB on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, US players with an eligible Spectrum internet plan could download the entire game in around 30 minutes at either 1Gbps or 2Gbps, depending on their actual internet speeds and local network conditions.

Players who miss the preload window can still download GTA 6 using Spectrum’s free Gig Speed Lift, as long as it’s before November 30. So, whether you’ve pre-ordered the GTA 6 Standard Edition or the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, you can download the game and its bonus content faster and be ready for launch.

If you’re in the US, you can still sign up for an eligible Spectrum plan ahead of GTA 6’s November 10 digital preload or November 12 physical edition preload. Meanwhile, check out Rockstar’s 39 newly released GTA 6 screenshots showcasing Vice City and protagonists Jason and Lucia to see how much detail the developer is packing into the open world.

That said, will you use Spectrum’s free Gig Speed Lift to preload GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.