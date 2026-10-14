GTA 6 Leaker Finally Stops All Leaks ‘For Now’ After $30 Million Goal Falls Short

The evil is defeated: a notorious GTA 6 leaker has announced he’s stopping all leaks “for now” after his cryptocurrency failed to hit the $30 million market cap needed to release the alleged full game build. This is great news for players excited to play the game on November 19, 2026 without spoilers. However, there’s still a catch.

In his final “End of the Road” announcement, published October 14, 2026, the infamous CyberLeek said he’s stopping all GTA 6 leaks for now, but he still has the ending. He also released out-of-context portions of the game’s final missions, so we recommend staying clear of it.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 leaker says he won’t release the ending as it would “ruin the experience for the gamers, who did nothing wrong.” However, he still has a “dead man’s switch” that would release story spoilers if someone, specifically Take-Two, takes down his website.

Fortunately, that probably won’t see the light of day, so you can put your spoiler concerns to rest for now. Moreover, the leaker said he won’t release the alleged playable build of GTA 6 because his cryptocurrency failed to reach the $30 million market cap target. Let’s be honest, though: the build is likely another scam exploiting GTA 6 leaks.

Even before the GTA 6 Extended Look dropped on Netflix in August, the leaker started his string of leaks, and only after his market cap failed to reach the $30 million goal, which everyone expected would be a rug pull, is he now considering options.

Rockstar issued an official statement on the GTA 6 leaks in August, but it unfortunately didn’t sway the leaker. However, we’re glad to finally see him come to his senses and stop ruining the experience for the millions of players awaiting the game.

All things considered, this is a positive development. Sure, bits and pieces of the game are out there, but remember, Rockstar confirmed that a GTA 6 playthrough could exceed 80 hours, so we haven’t even touched the tip of Vice City’s neon-themed iceberg. So, good riddance!