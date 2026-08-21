Scammers Are Exploiting GTA 6 Leaks with Malicious Fake “Playable” Builds

The latest GTA 6 leaks are taking over the video game community, and of course, scammers are trying to capitalize on the frenzy. Yesterday, the leaker proved they had access to a playable GTA 6 build by spelling out “LEEK” with Jason’s rifle in the game. Naturally, multiple impersonators and fakers followed suit.

Avoid Leaked GTA 6 Game Build to Save Your PC from Virus and Malware

The obvious truth is that there are no legitimate GTA 6 ‘playable’ builds available online. Any piracy or torrenting sites claiming they have CyberLeek’s GTA 6 build available for download will infect your PC with malware and viruses. Recent GTA 6 gameplay leaks are definitely real, but the downloadable links aren’t.

The scammers are also using generative AI to create fake GTA 6 leaks. As AI becomes increasingly advanced and sophisticated, they can easily fool you with GTA 6 gameplay footage if you don’t look hard enough.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Even if you’re delusional enough to believe that an alleged GTA 6 playable build is circulating online without Rockstar or Take-Two paying heed to it, listen to what NordVPN’s CTO, Marijus Briedis, has to say:

Every time GTA 6 makes headlines, leaked footage spreads through re-uploads, Discord links, and unofficial mirrors, which is exactly the environment where fake ‘leak’ downloads and credential-harvesting pages thrive.

The CTO further stated, “Fans looking for leaks or removed clips might land on unfamiliar sites, and in that moment they trust what they find. That’s the window attackers exploit.”

Playable builds leaking online aren’t new. Look at Insomniac Games’ major data breach three years ago, which leaked a playable PC build of Marvel’s Wolverine. However, this isn’t one of those cases.

It’s not the first time scammers have tried to capitalize on the game’s hype, as multiple GTA 6 early-access scams were spotted a week after Rockstar revealed the release date for GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix.

We all want to get our hands on Rockstar’s next big adventure as early as we can, but there isn’t even an unfinished GTA 6 build available online, let alone a fully playable version.